Vietnam: Vietnam-China Cooperation in Natural Disaster Response

September 14, 2024_ Vietnam and China have cooperated in disaster prevention and management in response to Super Typhoon Yagi, which hit both countries. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning announced that the hydrometeorological station of Vietnam's Lao Cai province has provided rainfall data to Hekou Yao Autonomous County in China. In addition, the China Meteorological Administration has shared crucial information to support flood prevention and relief efforts. This cooperation is seen as an example of friendship between the two countries, helping to build a community with a shared future. The news was reported by vietnamnet.vn. Typhoon Yagi was one of the strongest typhoons to hit Vietnam in recent decades, causing severe damage and loss of life.