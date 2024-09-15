Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 15 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Vietnam-China Cooperation in Natural Disaster Response

September 14, 2024_ Vietnam and China have cooperated in disaster prevention and management in response to Super Typhoon Yagi, which hit both...

Vietnam: Vietnam-China Cooperation in Natural Disaster Response
15 settembre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 14, 2024_ Vietnam and China have cooperated in disaster prevention and management in response to Super Typhoon Yagi, which hit both countries. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning announced that the hydrometeorological station of Vietnam's Lao Cai province has provided rainfall data to Hekou Yao Autonomous County in China. In addition, the China Meteorological Administration has shared crucial information to support flood prevention and relief efforts. This cooperation is seen as an example of friendship between the two countries, helping to build a community with a shared future. The news was reported by vietnamnet.vn. Typhoon Yagi was one of the strongest typhoons to hit Vietnam in recent decades, causing severe damage and loss of life.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
hit Vietnam which hit both Vietnam Cina
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza