Vietnam: Vietnamese and Chinese PMs meet to strengthen economic cooperation

October 13, 2024_ On October 13, 2024, Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and Chinese Premier Li Qiang attended a forum on cooperation between Vietnamese and Chinese businesses in Hanoi, under the theme of “Strengthening win-win cooperation, building the future together.” Over the past decade, trade between the two countries has increased more than fourfold, making China Vietnam’s largest import market and Vietnam China’s largest trading partner in ASEAN. Despite the progress, it was found that Chinese investment in Vietnam is still not up to the potential of the two countries. The forum opened up new opportunities for cooperation in the fields of infrastructure, energy and digital economy, nhandan.vn reported. The meeting is a significant step towards strengthening strategic relations between Vietnam and China, aiming to promote sustainable and long-lasting economic development.