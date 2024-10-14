Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 14 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:07
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Vietnamese and Chinese PMs meet to strengthen economic cooperation

October 13, 2024_ On October 13, 2024, Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and Chinese Premier Li Qiang attended a forum on cooperation between...

Vietnam: Vietnamese and Chinese PMs meet to strengthen economic cooperation
14 ottobre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 13, 2024_ On October 13, 2024, Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and Chinese Premier Li Qiang attended a forum on cooperation between Vietnamese and Chinese businesses in Hanoi, under the theme of “Strengthening win-win cooperation, building the future together.” Over the past decade, trade between the two countries has increased more than fourfold, making China Vietnam’s largest import market and Vietnam China’s largest trading partner in ASEAN. Despite the progress, it was found that Chinese investment in Vietnam is still not up to the potential of the two countries. The forum opened up new opportunities for cooperation in the fields of infrastructure, energy and digital economy, nhandan.vn reported. The meeting is a significant step towards strengthening strategic relations between Vietnam and China, aiming to promote sustainable and long-lasting economic development.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Vietnam strengthening strategic relations between Vietnam quark su up
Vedi anche
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza