Vietnam: Vietnamese companies participate in EIMA 2024 in Italy

November 7, 2024_ EIMA 2024, the 46th edition of the international agricultural machinery exhibition, has started in Bologna, Italy, with the participation of Vietnamese companies. The event, which will run until November 10, hosts over 1,750 industries, including 700 foreign ones, and offers opportunities to improve agricultural productivity and reduce environmental impact. The Vietnamese delegation, organized by the Italian Agency for Foreign Trade, is looking for partners to procure advanced machinery for modern agriculture in Vietnam. Le Hong Giang, Director of GALAN Co.,LTD, stressed the importance of the quality of Italian machines, which are recognized worldwide. The news is reported by english.vov.vn. EIMA represents an important platform for dialogue on agricultural technologies and global environmental challenges.