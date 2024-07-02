Vietnam: Vietnamese culture enchants at the Bagnara ethnic festival in Italy

July 1, 2024_ Vietnamese culture and cuisine left a positive impression at the 16th Bagnara ethnic festival, held June 27-30 in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy. The Vietnamese pavilion, set up by the Vietnam-Italy Cultural Bridge Association, presented traditional dishes, a photographic exhibition and spaces dedicated to national costumes and musical instruments. The event attracted thousands of visitors, making Vietnamese culture familiar to Italians and foreigners living in the region. In the past, Vietnam has won numerous culinary awards at the festival with dishes such as nem rán and Bánh Xèo. English.vov.vn reports it. The festival has helped strengthen cultural ties between Vietnam and Italy, promoting greater mutual understanding.