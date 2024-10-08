Cerca nel sito
 
Vietnam: Vietnamese, French leaders meet to strengthen trade ties

October 08, 2024_ Vietnamese and French leaders met to discuss strategies to enhance bilateral and trade relations between the two countries. During...

October 08, 2024_ Vietnamese and French leaders met to discuss strategies to enhance bilateral and trade relations between the two countries. During the meeting, opportunities to enhance economic and cultural cooperation were explored, aiming to raise the level of interactions between Vietnam and France. Participants stressed the importance of continuous dialogue to address common challenges and promote mutual investment. This meeting comes amid growing interest in strengthening ties between the two nations, Viet Nam News reported. Relations between Vietnam and France date back to the colonial period, but today they focus on economic and cultural aspects, with a particular focus on trade and investment.

