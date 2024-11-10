Vietnam: Vietnamese government launches reforms for leaner administration

November 9, 2024_ Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính announced the creation of a committee to streamline the government structure, in line with the Communist Party Resolution 18-NQ/TW. During the monthly government meeting, he highlighted the country's economic and social progress, with a focus on macroeconomic stability and GDP growth. However, he also highlighted persistent challenges, such as rising corporate debts and difficulties in the real estate sector. The news is reported by plo.vn, highlighting the government's commitment to overcome obstacles to achieve ambitious growth targets by 2030 and 2045.