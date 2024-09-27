Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 27 Settembre 2024
September 27, 2024_ Vietnam's leader has suggested to the US president that cooperation in the space sector could open up new avenues for...

Vietnam: Vietnamese leader suggests White House explore space opportunities to strengthen bilateral ties
27 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
September 27, 2024_ Vietnam's leader has suggested to the US president that cooperation in the space sector could open up new avenues for strengthening relations between the two countries. During a meeting, it was highlighted how the space sector can serve as a catalyst for deeper and more diverse cooperation. Both leaders agreed on the importance of further developing economic and technological ties, with a special focus on space innovations. This dialogue represents a significant step towards a broader strategic partnership between Vietnam and the US, Việt Nam News reported. Space cooperation is seen as an opportunity for Vietnam to advance in technology and scientific research, thus contributing to its economic development.

