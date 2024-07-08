Vietnam: Vietnamese photographer selected for Italian cultural project

8 July 2024_ Two works by Vietnamese photographer Viet Van have been selected for the largest photographic project of the year organized by the dotART cultural association of Trieste, Italy. The photographs, taken in Old Havana, Cuba, will be exhibited at the end of October 2024 at the Sala Umberto Veruda, in the historic center of Trieste. The project, entitled 'Play - Let the Game Begin', explores the relationship between humanity and sport, including works by 207 photographers from around the world. The exhibition will be accompanied by a photographic book of almost 700 pages and video interviews with the selected authors. Laodong.vn reports it. This recognition represents an important addition to Viet Van's artistic CV, demonstrating his talent and dedication.