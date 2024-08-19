Cerca nel sito
 
Vietnam: Vietnamese research on integrative medicine presented in Milan

August 18, 2024_ At a recent international conference on integrative medicine in Milan, Italy, Dr. Nguyễn Thị Hồng Vân presented the results of a...

19 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
August 18, 2024_ At a recent international conference on integrative medicine in Milan, Italy, Dr. Nguyễn Thị Hồng Vân presented the results of a Vietnamese study on herbal products for the prevention and treatment of blood clots. The research showed that the products are not only safe, but also have positive effects in preventing myocardial infarction. This project, led by the Vietnamese company Sao Thái Dương, attracted great interest among participants, highlighting the potential of traditional Vietnamese medicine. The news was reported by doanhnghiepvn.vn. The conference was attended by experts from 19 countries, highlighting the importance of international collaboration in medical research.

