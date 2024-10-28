Vietnam: Vietnamese Students Festival in Italy Celebrates Culture and Language

October 28, 2024_ On October 26-27, 2024, the Association of Vietnamese Students in Italy (ASVI) successfully organized the "Festival of Vietnamese Students in Italy 2024" under the auspices of the Embassy of Vietnam in Italy. The event was attended by over 50 Vietnamese students and representatives of local associations, with the aim of promoting Vietnamese language and culture. The festival included art performances and a fashion contest, highlighting the importance of the Vietnamese community in strengthening cultural ties between Vietnam and Italy. The news was reported by nguoi-noi-tieng.com. This annual event, resumed after the pause due to the pandemic, represents an important opportunity for students to connect and share their culture with the Italian public.