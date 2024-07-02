Vietnam: Vietnamese tourism growing in Italy

1 July 2024_ Alessandra Priante, president of ENIT, described Vietnamese tourism as a rising star in Italy during a tourism promotion program in Milan. The event, organized by the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) and the Vietnamese Embassy in Italy, highlighted the expected increase in tourist flows between the two countries. Nguyễn Trùng Khánh, director of VNAT, underlined the importance of Italy as a traditional market for Vietnamese tourism in Europe, with around 57,000 Italian visitors welcomed in 2023. The meeting represented an opportunity for tourism businesses from both countries Countries to update themselves, seek collaborations and prepare for a stronger development phase. This is reported by ovietnam.vn. The Vietnamese ambassador to Italy, Dương Hải Hùng, reiterated the need for a direct flight between the two countries to further facilitate tourist exchanges.