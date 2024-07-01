Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 01 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:27
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Vietnamese tourism growing in Italy

30 June 2024_ Alessandra Priante, president of ENIT, described Vietnamese tourism as a rising star in Italy. During a tourism promotion program in...

Vietnam: Vietnamese tourism growing in Italy
01 luglio 2024 | 13.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

30 June 2024_ Alessandra Priante, president of ENIT, described Vietnamese tourism as a rising star in Italy. During a tourism promotion program in Milan, Priante highlighted the expected increase in tourists between the two countries. Nguyễn Trùng Khánh, director of VNAT, highlighted the importance of Italy as a traditional market for Vietnamese tourism in Europe. In 2023, Vietnam welcomed around 57,000 Italian visitors, reaching more than 80% of pre-pandemic levels. Congthuong.vn reports it. The event also saw the participation of representatives from Lombardy, who discussed the possibility of a direct flight between the two countries.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
tourism promotion program described Vietnamese tourism as Italia Congthuong.vn reports it
Vedi anche
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, nel 2023 almeno un atto da 39% italiani
News to go
It Wallet, parte a luglio il portafoglio digitale
News to go
Caro vacanze, partirà meno della metà degli italiani
News to go
Addio codice a barre, dal 2027 lascia il posto ai QR code
News to go
Ue, Meloni: "Su nomine mancanza rispetto verso cittadini europei"
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen
News to go
Calzature, brusca frenata per export e fatturato


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza