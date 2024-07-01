Vietnam: Vietnamese tourism growing in Italy

30 June 2024_ Alessandra Priante, president of ENIT, described Vietnamese tourism as a rising star in Italy. During a tourism promotion program in Milan, Priante highlighted the expected increase in tourists between the two countries. Nguyễn Trùng Khánh, director of VNAT, highlighted the importance of Italy as a traditional market for Vietnamese tourism in Europe. In 2023, Vietnam welcomed around 57,000 Italian visitors, reaching more than 80% of pre-pandemic levels. Congthuong.vn reports it. The event also saw the participation of representatives from Lombardy, who discussed the possibility of a direct flight between the two countries.