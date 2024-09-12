Vietnam: Vietnam's Permanent Representative to the UN supports peacekeeping operations

September 12, 2024_ Vietnam's Permanent Representative to the United Nations expressed the country's support for all efforts to make peacekeeping operations more effective. During a meeting, he stressed the importance of international cooperation and collective efforts to address global challenges. Vietnam pledged to actively contribute to these operations, recognizing their crucial role in world stability. The statement was issued amid growing attention to UN peacekeeping missions, Việt Nam News reports. Vietnam is an active member of the United Nations and has participated in several peacekeeping missions around the world, demonstrating its commitment to international security and stability.