Vietnam: Viettel leads the telecommunications market with record results in the first half of 2024

July 30, 2024_ Viettel, the leading telecom operator in Vietnam, reported revenue of 89.9 trillion dong in the first half of 2024, exceeding 107% of the expected plan. Pre-tax profit reached 28.6 billion dong, corresponding to 120.7% of the plan. VNPT and MobiFone follow at a distance, with lower results than the previous year, but both are investing in the transition to the 5G network. The news is reported by Đầu tư. Viettel, with a market share of 56.2%, is preparing to launch 5G services across the country, while VNPT and MobiFone are implementing strategies to improve their infrastructure and services.