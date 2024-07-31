Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 31 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
Vietnam: Viettel leads the telecommunications market with record results in the first half of 2024

July 30, 2024_ Viettel, the leading telecom operator in Vietnam, reported revenue of 89.9 trillion dong in the first half of 2024, exceeding 107% of...

Vietnam: Viettel leads the telecommunications market with record results in the first half of 2024
31 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 30, 2024_ Viettel, the leading telecom operator in Vietnam, reported revenue of 89.9 trillion dong in the first half of 2024, exceeding 107% of the expected plan. Pre-tax profit reached 28.6 billion dong, corresponding to 120.7% of the plan. VNPT and MobiFone follow at a distance, with lower results than the previous year, but both are investing in the transition to the 5G network. The news is reported by Đầu tư. Viettel, with a market share of 56.2%, is preparing to launch 5G services across the country, while VNPT and MobiFone are implementing strategies to improve their infrastructure and services.

