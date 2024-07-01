Vietnam: Visita ufficiale del Primo Ministro Pham Minh Chinh in Corea del Sud

30 June 2024_ Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, accompanied by his wife Lê Thị Bích Trân, left Hà Nội for an official visit to the Republic of Korea, at the invitation of South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck Soo. This is the first official visit of a high-ranking Vietnamese leader to South Korea since the two countries elevated their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2022. The visit aims to strengthen cooperation in various fields, including political, economy, defense, culture and technology. South Korea is one of Vietnam's major economic partners, with significant investments and strong collaboration in various fields. Việt Nam News reports it. The visit will also focus on supporting the Vietnamese community in South Korea and collaborating on regional and international issues.