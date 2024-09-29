Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 29 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Việt Tiến community receives aid after flood devastation

September 29, 2024_ Following the devastating floods that hit the community of Việt Tiến, Dân trí newspaper organized an emergency response to...

Vietnam: Việt Tiến community receives aid after flood devastation
29 settembre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 29, 2024_ Following the devastating floods that hit the community of Việt Tiến, Dân trí newspaper organized an emergency response to provide aid to residents. The situation is critical, with many families having lost everything and in need of food and basic necessities. A group of volunteers brought 3 tons of rice and other aid, braving dangerous and damaged roads to reach those in need. The community, affected by loss and destruction, has shown great solidarity and resilience in this difficult time, as reported by dantri.com.vn. Local authorities are working to restore infrastructure and ensure the safety of residents, as people come together to rebuild their lives.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
n community receives Local authorities community collettività
Vedi anche
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza