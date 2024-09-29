Vietnam: Việt Tiến community receives aid after flood devastation

September 29, 2024_ Following the devastating floods that hit the community of Việt Tiến, Dân trí newspaper organized an emergency response to provide aid to residents. The situation is critical, with many families having lost everything and in need of food and basic necessities. A group of volunteers brought 3 tons of rice and other aid, braving dangerous and damaged roads to reach those in need. The community, affected by loss and destruction, has shown great solidarity and resilience in this difficult time, as reported by dantri.com.vn. Local authorities are working to restore infrastructure and ensure the safety of residents, as people come together to rebuild their lives.