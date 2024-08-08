Vietnam: Voi Phục Temple recognized as a special tourist site

08 August 2024_ Voi Phục Temple, located in the Ngọc Khánh neighborhood of Ba Đình district in Hà Nội, has been officially recognized as a special tourist site by the capital's People's Committee. This temple, part of the Four Sacred Temples of Thăng Long, is dedicated to Linh Lang, a historical hero who helped King Lý Thánh Tông defeat the invaders. In addition to Voi Phục, other locations such as Đảo Ngọc – Trúc Bạch and Kim Lan have also been recognized as tourist sites, with management entrusted to the popular committees of their respective districts. The news was reported by Việt Nam News. Hà Nội is investing in the growth of the tourism sector, considered an important economic resource, and is committed to preserving historic places to meet growing visitor demand.