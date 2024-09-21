Vietnam: WHO supports recovery after Typhoon Yagi

Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 21 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:55
21 settembre 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
20 September 2024_ The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed its commitment to support Vietnam during the difficult recovery period after Typhoon Yagi, which caused severe damage in the north of the country. The typhoon has caused more than 330 deaths and displaced thousands of people, while also damaging 130,000 homes and over 550 health facilities. WHO is working with the Vietnamese government to provide health assistance and support for the restoration of essential services, including the provision of safe water and medicines. The news is reported by Viet Nam News Weekend. WHO envisages a three-phase approach to address immediate, medium- and long-term needs, to ensure a successful and resilient recovery.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
