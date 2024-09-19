Vietnam: World Youth Orchestra Foundation supports Vietnamese artistic talents

Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 19 Settembre 2024
19 settembre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
September 19, 2024_ The World Youth Orchestra Foundation (WYO), founded in Rome by Maestro Damiano Giuranna, recently awarded eight Vietnamese artistic talents in collaboration with VICAS, the National Institute of Culture and Arts of Vietnam. This event marks the first time that WYO, a non-profit organization dedicated to the promotion of music and culture, engages in projects in Vietnam, highlighting the importance of international cultural cooperation. The awardees, selected from 58 applications, will receive support for their artistic development, underlining the growing vitality of the Vietnamese artistic community. The news was reported by vietnam.vn. The initiative was possible thanks to the support of the Italian Embassy in Vietnam, which facilitated the connection between the two cultural realities.

