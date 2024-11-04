Vietnam: Yên Bái takes extraordinary measures for post-storm recovery Yagi

November 04, 2024_ Yên Bái Province has adopted nearly 300 resolutions since 2021 to address economic and social challenges, including urgent measures in response to the devastation caused by Typhoon Yagi. During a recent session of the People's Council, 19 resolutions were passed, including support measures for agriculture and exemption of school fees for the 2024-2025 academic year. These initiatives aim to support affected families and restore daily life after the floods. The source of this information is Đầu tư. Yên Bái, located in northern Vietnam, is known for its agriculture and has suffered severe damage from recent natural disasters.