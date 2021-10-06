Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 06 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 14:19
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:18 Ey, senior economy leva sviluppo, consumi per circa 200 mld anno

13:56 Elezioni Roma, Gualtieri: "No M5S in Giunta? Confermo"

13:41 Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e numeri contagi regioni

13:33 Austria, Kurz indagato per favoreggiamento della corruzione

13:31 Covid oggi Vda, 6 contagi e zero morti: bollettino 6 ottobre

13:19 Renzi: "Salvini? Tutta fuffa dopo scoppola alle elezioni"

12:59 Atletica, Jacobs: "Obiettivo è fare bene ai prossimi Mondiali" - Video

12:12 Pompei, rubato chiusino in marmo da Domus Sirico

11:50 Ruby ter, Guerra: "Parlerò per riprendere mia vita prima di questo schifo"

11:36 Delega fiscale, Salvini: "Patrimoniale su casa, non la voteremo mai"

11:19 Covid oggi Russia, 929 morti e 25.133 contagi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

REAL LEATHER. STAY DIFFERENT. Campaign Reveals Winner of the Inaugural International Student Design Competition: Emily Omesi from the FIT, NYC

06 ottobre 2021 | 11.55
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The winner of the inaugural Real Leather. Stay Different. International Student Design Competition, in association with ArtsThread and Rollacoaster magazine - and funded by the Leather & Hide Council of America - has been announced.

Emily Omesi, a BFA undergraduate of Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City (FIT NYC), has won with her thought-provoking leather jacket design entitled 'Bacterial Genetics', inspired by scans of infectious diseases.

The judging panel included Katie Greenyer of the Pentland Group, Mike Adler, Fashion Stylist, and Milan Miladinov, Art Director at Rollacoaster magazine. Commenting on her win, Emily, said:

"I love working with leather - there is truly no other material like it. It's durable and can last the wearer a lifetime but is also very delicate to sew. Handling leather takes patience and practice - similar to creating a sculpture. Every leather hide is unique, which makes the process that much more special."

The competition attracted nearly 400 entries from 117 colleges, representing 58 nationalities from 36 countries.  It encourages the use of leather to deliver a more sustainable future - and the next generation of designers to think 'slow fashion'.

With clients including Glenn Close, Josh O'Connor, Maisie Williams, Elizabeth Hurley, Emma Corrin and Monica Bellucci, judge Mike Adler commented:

"This jacket is not only super editorial but its modern and futuristic design easily translates into music and celebrity styling as well as the retail space. We need new designers who will challenge the norm; and can combine sustainability with high fashion effortlessly. Emily has delivered on all these points."

The other four finalists were Alice Morgan (University of Derby, UK), Meghan Beattie (Birmingham City University, UK), Teresita Marrero Escalona (Universidad del Azuay, Ecuador) and Nathalie Hauser (Kolding School of Design, Denmark). Their entries ranged from delicate silver and leather jewellery to intricate patchwork, shape-defining handbags, and extravagant costume designs.

The competitionencourages future talent to work with natural, sustainable, responsibly produced leather in categories of apparel, footwear or accessories, using at least 50% leather. The judges wanted to see pieces that will not only last but will be loved, for a lifetime.

Emily's design has been professionally made and features on the AW21 cover of international fashion magazine, Rollacoaster, modelled by Sano Turdiev.

Visit: https://chooserealleather.com/.

Jasmine Khaliqjasmine@gtandi.co.uk+44 7940283599

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1653508/Real_Leather_Stay_Different.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Rollacoaster magazine inaugural Real has been announced Real Madrid
Vedi anche
Ruby ter, Guerra: "Parlerò per riprendere mia vita prima di questo schifo"
Atletica, Jacobs: "Obiettivo è fare bene ai prossimi Mondiali" - Video
News to go
Riapertura discoteche, ok del Cts
News to go
Epatite C, donne in carcere si ammalano il doppio degli uomini
News to go
Inquinamento ambientale, arrestato imprenditore a Bari
News to go
Russia, primo film girato nello spazio: attrice e regista nel cosmo
News to go
Pedofilia nella chiesa francese, il report sugli abusi
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Via libera a delega fiscale in Cdm senza Lega
News to go
Concorsi truccati a Università, indagato virologo Galli
Draghi: "Cdm senza Lega? Spiegherà Salvini" - Video
Salvini: "Governo aveva fiducia per non aumentare tasse" - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza