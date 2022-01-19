Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 19 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 12:22
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:10 Covid oggi Israele, record contagi in 24 ore: sono 71.593

12:02 Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 19 gennaio

12:01 Meloni positiva durante feste, già negativa a ripresa attività Aula

11:55 John Malkovich a Venezia senza green pass, rifiutato dall'hotel Danieli

11:53 Spada (Gemelli): "Con pandemia necessario colmare vulnus comunicativo"

11:50 Covid oggi Veneto, 21.207 contagi e 33 morti: bollettino 19 gennaio

11:31 Covid oggi Usa, superata soglia 850mila morti

11:25 Quirinale, Conte: "Sì confronto ampio, ma via candidatura Berlusconi"

11:13 Variante Omicron, Giappone in parziale stato di emergenza

11:03 Quirinale, voto elettori positivi: ipotesi covid hotel

11:01 Covid oggi Italia, Oms: "E' quarto Paese con record contagi in 7 giorni, +25%"

10:49 Covid oggi Italia, da quarantena a conteggio casi: tavolo ministero Salute-Regioni

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

REALTY ONE GROUP AGAIN NAMED REAL ESTATE'S ONLY FAST & SERIOUS FRANCHISOR ON FRANCHISE TIMES LIST

18 gennaio 2022 | 22.52
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors in the world, was named again real estate's only 'Fast & Serious' franchisors, making Franchise Times' exclusive ranking of the top 40 brands who are growing rapidly and strategically while demonstrating impressive staying power.

Realty ONE Group claimed the No. 12 spot, the only real estate company to be ranked, among other powerhouse brands who are growing 'at a rapid yet smart pace,' according to Franchise Times. The Las Vegas-based global franchisor completed 118,000 real estate transactions and paid over $1.1 billion in commission on $47 billion worth of homes sold, a 46% year-over-year increase.

"Landing on this list is incredibly important to us as it validates that we're a smart, strategic franchisor with a business model and COOLTURE that can stand the test of time,"  said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "We continue to follow a disciplined expansion plan that aligns us with partners who believe in our shared long-term success."

This comes on the heels of another celebrated ranking in which Realty ONE Group claimed the No. 1 spot for real estate franchisors on Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2022 Franchise 500 ®  list.

The UNBrokerage, as it's known in the industry, now has more than 17,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 45 states, Washington D.C. and Canada and will be opening in Ecuador, Costa Rica, Singapore and Spain, in addition to the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico.

Learn more at  www.OwnAOne.com.

About Realty ONE Group

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 17,000 real estate professionals in over 400+ offices across 45 U.S. states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Canada, Spain, Singapore and Costa Rica. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 5 Real Estate Franchise and has been on Inc. 500's list of the Fastest-Growing Companies for seven consecutive years. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/260011/realty_one_group___logo.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Architettura_E_Edilizia Economia_E_Finanza AGAIN NAMED real estate's ONLY FAST SERIOUS franchisor lifestyle brand real estate
Vedi anche
News to go
Calcio, Lewandowski miglior giocatore dell'anno
News to go
Covid, Emilia Romagna prima per tamponi fai da te
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino del 18 gennaio
News to go
Lucca, scoperto giro di false assunzioni
News to go
Scuola, Giannelli: "280mila classi in didattica mista"
News to go
Una proposta per combattere la povertà lavorativa
News to go
Beni culturali, furti patrimonio: 5 arresti
News to go
Grillo indagato a Milano per contratti pubblicitari con Moby
News to go
Auto, a dicembre in Ue immatricolazioni -22,8%
News to go
Bollette, attesa per nuove misure anti-rincari
News to go
Parlamento europeo, Metsola nuova presidente
News to go
5 anni fa la tragedia di Rigopiano
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza