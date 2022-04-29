Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 30 Aprile 2022
REALTY ONE GROUP CLOSES OUT Q1 2022 WITH REMARKABLE GROWTH AND GIVE BACK

29 aprile 2022 | 20.35
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LAS VEGAS, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest-growing franchisors in the world, finished the first quarter of 2022 with its most impactful charitable giving yet, a record-breaking annual convention and remarkable increases in franchise sales, and overall volume count with real estate professionals joining the international franchisor in mass. 

In all, Realty ONE Group has grown its network of real estate professionals to more than 18,000 with its volume up to $10.4 billion in the first three months of the year, a 20% increase over last year's first quarter mark of $8.7 billion. The now-global franchisor expects to double its country count this year and reach 500 locations worldwide.

"We're the right choice for fiery entrepreneurs and passionate real estate professionals who are using the uncertainty of the past few years to fuel their future success,"  said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group.

Realty ONE Group also inked a strategic partnership with new owners in Italy in the first quarter of the year, and owners in Costa Rica sold their second new office just this month. Representatives from the company's eight countries were present at its first sold-out ONE Summit affiliate event held in Las Vegas, NV, the first week of April.

In addition to a number of charitable giving efforts through its ONE Cares 501(c)3, Realty ONE Group recommitted to planting trees through its ONE World, ONE Tree program this year, and offices around the country collected more than 30,000 cheer boxes stuffed with toys and loving, hand-crafted notes to send to Ukrainian refugee children who have been displaced by the war.

The UNbrokerage, as it's known in the industry, now has more than 18,000 real estate professionals in over 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C. and Canada and will be opening soon in Ecuador, Costa Rica, Italy, Singapore and Spain, in addition to the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico.

Learn more at  www.OwnAOne.com.

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 18,000 real estate professionals in over 400+ offices across 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Canada, Italy, Spain, Singapore and Costa Rica. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 5 Real Estate Franchise and has been on Inc. 500's list of the Fastest-Growing Companies for seven consecutive years. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/260011/realty_one_group___logo.jpg

