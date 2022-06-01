Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 02 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 10:05
comunicato stampa

REALTY ONE GROUP HAILED AS ONE OF THE COUNTRY'S TOP DIVERSE AND RECESSION-PROOF FRANCHISORS

01 giugno 2022 | 22.45
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LAS VEGAS, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors in the world, is being called one of seven franchisors in the country with diverse ownership that is positioned to succeed in any market.

Eric Stites, Chief Executive Officer of Franchise Business Review, provided Black Enterprise with a list of seven franchises that are the most diverse brands from his firm's 2022 Top 100 Recession-Proof Franchises list. 

"I would recommend any of the brands on our Recession Proof list, and these seven have the highest representation of Black franchise owners," Stite says. Realty ONE Group is ONE of the seven with high franchisee satisfaction and higher than average Black ownership representation.

"It's not by accident that we attract a diverse group of passionate entrepreneurs who embody our COOLTURE, purpose and values," said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "But more than that, we're grateful that we can give them a business model and the support they need to build a legacy for their future generations."

According to Black Enterprise and Oxford Economics, franchising has been popular among black entrepreneurs for years, with roughly 26 percent of franchises owned by people of color, versus 17 percent of independent businesses generally.

This year, Realty ONE Group was ranked a Top 100 Recession-Proof franchise by Franchise Business Review and the company claimed the No.1 spot for real estate franchisors on Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2022 Franchise 500 (R)  List.  

The UNBrokerage, as it's known in the industry, now has more than 18,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C. and Canada and will be opening in Ecuador, Costa Rica, Italy, Singapore and Spain, in addition to the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico.

Learn more at  www.OwnAOne.com.

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 18,000 real estate professionals in over 400+ offices across 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Canada, Italy, Spain, Singapore and Costa Rica. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 5 Real Estate Franchise and has been on Inc. 500's list of the Fastest-Growing Companies for seven consecutive years. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

