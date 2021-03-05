Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 05 Marzo 2021
Realty ONE Group Is Experiencing Another Record Year, While Launching Global Expansion Plan

05 marzo 2021 | 03.21
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Real Estate's No. 1 Fast and Serious* Franchisor will Host first Global Franchise Open House while on Pace to Have its Best Year Ever

LAS VEGAS, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern lifestyle brand that has been named real estate's only 'Fast and Serious' franchisor*, is already posting year-over-year record numbers in only the first two months of 2021 with agent count up 22%, sales volume up 40% and franchise sales up 29%. With this tremendous growth, the company is accelerating its global expansion and expecting to have its best year ever.

Realty ONE Group's logo

The UNBrokerage, as it's known in the industry, has offices now in 45 states and Canada and is using its explosive growth and dynamic brand in the U.S. to expand into Europe, South America and Asia. The company is hosting representatives from five countries next week, March 10-12, in Las Vegas, NV, during its first Global Franchise Open House.

"I'd like to say we hit the ground running in 2021, but we never really stopped," said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "Conservatively, we're expecting to sign over 100 new franchises this year, selectively awarding new offices and partnering in new countries with entrepreneurs who embody our company's brand, COOLTURE, YOU-first focus and community giveback."

Last year, Realty ONE Group surpassed previous records, selling 86 franchises, despite the COVID pandemic, and adding more than 2,600 real estate professionals.

On March 3, the company launched a five-week LIVE town hall program, named March UNMadness, to launch the evolution of ONE University and the keys to Realty ONE Group's Business Ecosystem, which is the convergence of structured business coaching, business technology, business marketing and business lifestyle, all to achieve business success. March UNMadness weekly hosts will detail each of these functions of the business ecosystem that have made so many Realty ONE Group professionals love the brand and be more successful with the company.

Realty ONE Group is transcending into a modern lifestyle real estate brand, embodying a thriving spirit and COOLTURE, while focusing on business coaching and proprietary technologies.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com.

*Realty ONE Group, ranked by Franchise Times the ONLY 'Fast & Serious' real estate franchisor and top ten among all franchises. LINK

About Realty ONE Group

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 15,000 real estate professionals in over 300+ offices across 45 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and Canada. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 5 Real Estate Franchise and has been on Inc. 500's list of the Fastest-Growing Companies for seven consecutive years. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/260011/realty_one_group___logo.jpg

