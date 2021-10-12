Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 13 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 03:37
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:02 Mondiali 2022, Svizzera batte Lituania 4-0 e aggancia Italia

21:56 Superenalotto estrazione vincente, numeri 12 ottobre 2021

21:52 Green pass lavoro, Faq governo: controlli, multe, non vaccinati

21:16 Usa, la blogger Gabby Petito è stata strangolata

20:10 Comunali Roma, Conte: "Al ballottaggio voterò Gualtieri"

19:52 La Regina Elisabetta per la prima volta in pubblico con il bastone

19:35 Terrorismo, Cassazione conferma condanna a 6 anni per Manni di Avanguardia Ordinovista

19:04 M5S, Raggi: "Nessuna corrente, basta strumentalizzazioni"

19:04 Pensioni, Inps: ecco l'alternativa a quota 41 e quota 100

18:34 Roma, Michetti: "Task force per ripulire la città, è priorità"

18:33 Michetti: "Capitale non può più vivere in questo degrado"

18:23 Calcio: Wenger (Fifa), 'segnalazione automatica fuorigioco possibile da Qatar 2022'

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Realty ONE Group Leaders Gather In Nashville For Coaching And Networking While Raising More Than $30k For A Local Nonprofit

12 ottobre 2021 | 21.05
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest-growing franchisors today, gathered its franchise owners and partners in Nashville, TN, last week for its annual Basecamp Leadership Retreat meant to coach and energize its growing base of U.S and international franchise owners.

The two-day event featured keynote speakers, legendary NBA star Bill Walton, and author and CEO of StoryBrand, Donald Miller, along with other coaching sessions to help leadership build successful businesses that put the real estate professional first. But, true to its purpose of opening doors, the highlight of the event was a team-builder during which attendees organized donated goods like cribs, diapers and toys for local nonprofit, Isaiah 117 House. Realty ONE Group's CEO and Founder, Kuba Jewgieniew, then wrapped the day by presenting the organization's co-founder with an $11,111 check, bringing the full contribution to more than $30,000.

"Our company's values were on full display at this leadership event, from our dynamic COOLTURE and love for each other to our business coaching and training, to our mission to give back and make an impact in local communities everywhere," said Jewgieniew.

More than 300 attendees fully embraced their first Basecamp in Nashville, celebrating at Omni Nashville's Barlines restaurant the first night. The group then toured one of two local, fast-growing Realty ONE Group Music City locations on the second evening, punctuating the retreat with a private reception on the historic General Jackson Boat on the final night.

Realty ONE Group is planning to gather again with its real estate professionals at the Aria Resort in Las Vegas, NV, April 3-5, 2022 for their annual ONE Summit event.

The UNBrokerage has more than 17,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 45 states, Washington D.C. and western Canada and already this year announced that it will open in Singapore, Spain and Costa Rica.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com.

About Realty ONE Group

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 17,000 real estate professionals in over 400+ offices across 45 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and Canada. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 5 Real Estate Franchise and has been on Inc. 500's list of the Fastest-Growing Companies for seven consecutive years. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN37229 en US Architettura_E_Edilizia Politica_E_PA Altro Politica_E_PA international franchise owners lifestyle brand gathered its franchise owners franchise
Vedi anche
News to go
California, cade aereo da turismo: due morti
News to go
Covid, bollettino 12 ottobre
News to go
Green Pass obbligatorio lavoro, Draghi firma Dpcm
News to go
Whirlpool, lavoratori ancora in piazza a Roma
News to go
Catania, tratta persone e sfruttamento prostituzione: 9 arresti
News to go
Scontri a Roma, Mattarella: "Molto turbati, non preoccupati"
News to go
Green pass Italia, conto alla rovescia per obbligo sul lavoro
News to go
Covid, italiani ancora incerti su ripresa economica
News to go
Green pass Italia obbligatorio sul lavoro, quanto dura con tampone
News to go
Covid, bollettino 11 ottobre
News to go
Green pass obbligatorio e sport, aggiornate linee guida
News to go
Scure su Partite Iva, oltre 300mila sparite in era covid
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza