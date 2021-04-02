Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 02 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 09:03
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:58 Covid Lombardia, online portale Poste per prenotare vaccini: come si fa

08:15 Pasqua zona rossa, stretta sui controlli

07:32 Taiwan, deraglia treno: almeno 36 morti

07:22 Covid Brasile, riesumati morti per far posto a nuove vittime

23:32 Sondaggi politici, Lega primo partito. Meloni e Conte i leader più amati

22:24 Vaccino Pfizer, accordo Ue su 10 milioni di dosi

22:20 Covid, il caso San Patrignano: 450 positivi, nessuno grave

22:13 Galli: "Reinfezioni in vaccinati, colpa di variante inglese"

22:02 Air Italy licenzia 1363 dipendenti

21:39 Pasqua zona rossa, spostamenti e quarantena: le parole della festa su Twitter

21:36 Pd, Letta: "Renzi? Vediamo se fare un pezzo di strada insieme"

21:24 M5S, Conte: "Rifonderemo il Movimento"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Realty ONE Group Marks Impressive First Quarter

01 aprile 2021 | 22.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The UNBrokerage Continues to Break Sales Records, Being Named an Entrepreneur Fastest Growing Franchise, While Focusing on Opening Doors Internationally

LAS VEGAS, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern lifestyle brand, has been named again ONE of real estate's fastest-growing franchisors as evident by its first quarter 2021 initiatives, sales and recruiting numbers. The UNBrokerage, as it's known in real estate, is crushing its franchise sales goals, selling a record 86 franchises in 2020, despite the pandemic, and 25 offices already in the first three months of this year.

Realty ONE Group's logo

"We're ONE of the most ambitious companies in the industry and we're celebrating 16 years of sharing our COOLTURE, brand and unique business model with more and more people every day," said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "We build on each quarter of record growth by setting new goals and launching new programs and platforms to WOW our real estate professionals and franchise owners. It's all about them and their success."

The UNBrokerage also welcomed nearly 1,000 new real estate professionals to its more than 300 offices in 45 states, Washington D.C. and Canada. As a sign of its tremendous appeal and growth, the company was named a Top 50 Franchise for Women by Franchise Business Review and was once again named the No. 1 Fastest Growing 100%-Commission company on Entrepreneur's Fastest Growing Worldwide Franchiselist of 2021.

Realty ONE Group is also known for its charitable efforts through ONE Cares. With its pledge to plant ONE tree for every transaction through the ONE Tree ONE World program, the company has already planted nearly 27,000 trees this year as it prepares to celebrate its 16th anniversary on May 1, ONE Day, a day of corporate-wide giving back.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com.

About Realty ONE GroupFounded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 15,000 real estate professionals in over 300+ offices across 45 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and Canada. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 5 Real Estate Franchise and has been on Inc. 500's list of the Fastest-Growing Companies for seven consecutive years. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/260011/realty_one_group___logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Being Named an Entrepreneur Fastest Growing franchise Doors Internationally attività di franchising an Entrepreneur Fastest Growing franchise
Vedi anche
Vaccino covid Lazio, Zingaretti: "In farmacia da 20 aprile"
Rasi: "Variante inglese veloce ma vaccini la contrastano"
Canale Suez, Ever Given: video-festa dei 'liberatori'
Fabio Fazio e l'intervista-imitazione a Piero Angela
Calenda: "Nel Pd passano 90% del tempo a parlare di loro stessi"
Domenica In, Belen si commuove: "Sono incinta..."
Vaccino covid, Figliuolo: "In arrivo 2,8 milioni di dosi"
Covid, Speranza: "Campagna vaccinazioni arma fondamentale"
Coronavirus
Vaccini Covid, Lazio attiva i turni di notte a Fiumicino
Festival Under One Sky, il cielo di Riyadh si illumina
Italia's Got Talent, ecco le magie del vincitore Stefano Bronzato
Bassetti-Ventura, il video dello scontro in tv
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza