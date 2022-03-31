Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 31 Marzo 2022
REALTY ONE GROUP NAMED A TOP RECESSION-PROOF FRANCHISE BY FRANCHISE BUSINESS REVIEW

30 marzo 2022 | 20.48
LAS VEGAS, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors in the world, was named a 2022 Top 100 Recession-Proof Franchise by Franchise Business Review demonstrating once again that the company is ONE of the most attractive in franchising from a financial, brand and lifestyle perspective.

Last year, the Las Vegas-based global franchisor completed 118,000 real estate transactions and paid over $1.1 billion in commission on $47 billion worth of homes sold, a 46% year-over-year increase. The company has proven the viability of its business model, business coaching and business support while showing its COOLTURE thrives in any market.

"We created this company to open doors for entrepreneurs and real estate professionals who want to do more than just succeed," said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "Realty ONE Group is for the bold and ambitious who want to do things in a BIG way,  have a better life and build a legacy for their future generations no matter what the market gives us."

This comes on the heels of another celebrated ranking in which Realty ONE Group claimed the No. 1 spot for real estate franchisors on Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2022 Franchise 500 ®  list.

More than 32,000 franchisees representing over 300 franchise brands participated in Franchise Business Review's franchisee satisfaction survey over 18 months.

The UNBrokerage, as it's known in the industry, now has more than 17,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 45 states, Washington D.C. and Canada and will be opening in Ecuador, Costa Rica, Italy, Singapore and Spain, in addition to the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico.

About Realty ONE Group

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 17,000 real estate professionals in over 400+ offices across 45 U.S. states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Canada, Spain, Singapore, Italy and Costa Rica. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 5 Real Estate Franchise and has been on Inc. 500's list of the Fastest-Growing Companies for seven consecutive years. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

