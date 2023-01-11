Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 12 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Ucraina, Zelensky: "Russia non ha preso Soledar, battaglia in corso"

00:03 Qatargate, Metsola prepara giro di vite per l'Europarlamento

00:01 Gas, von der Leyen e i Ceo: ecco perché Ue frenava su price cap

23:40 Coppa Italia, Milan-Torino 0-1: rossoneri fuori, granata ai quarti

23:35 E' morto Jeff Beck, il chitarrista aveva 78 anni

23:13 Pancreas artificiale controlla in automatico diabete 2, lo studio

23:00 Carenza farmaci, nasce tavolo: quali medicine mancano

22:17 Ucraina, Medvedev: "Piano per dare regioni occidentali agli ex padroni"

21:58 Ucraina-Russia, Putin punta su generale Gerasimov: l'analisi

21:46 Brasile, Lula: "Bolsonaro non vuole riconoscere la sconfitta e si serve di pazzi"

21:36 Ucraina, Russia sceglie Gerasimov generale 'retrocesso'

21:35 Primarie Pd, come si vota online: serve lo Spid

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

REALTY ONE GROUP ONCE AGAIN NAMED THE NO. 1 REAL ESTATE BRAND ON ENTREPRENEUR'S FRANCHISE 500® LIST

11 gennaio 2023 | 20.11
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ONE of the Fastest Growing Brands Reclaims Top Real Estate Spot in This Prestigious Franchise Ranking

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors in the world, has claimed the No. 1 spot for real estate brands for the second time on Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2023 Franchise 500 ®  list. This is the seventh year in a row the company has made the list and, despite a challenging housing market, the second year it's beaten out all other real estate brands.

The Las Vegas-based global franchisor completed over 100,000 real estate transactions and paid over $1 billion in commission on $41 billion worth of homes sold in 2022. Realty ONE Group looks to continue to expand its global footprint this year while impacting half a million lives globally through community giving and philanthropy.

"Being the No. ONE real estate brand on this list is validation that, no matter the housing market, we're committed to everyONE's success," said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "Our COOLTURE is the heart and soul of our dynamic organization and we'll always stay true to our purpose to lead with heart and love in everything we do."

Entrepreneur named Realty ONE Group International to the list for its network growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power and said in its awards letter, "When a brand finds its stride and its franchisees succeed, that brand seems more likely to grow faster, stronger and wider than its competitors."

The UNBrokerage as it's known in the industry has more than 18,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and now the countries of Bolivia, Canada, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Italy, Portugal, Singapore and Spain.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com.

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 18,000 real estate professionals in over 400+ offices across 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Bolivia, Canada, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Italy, Portugal, Spain and Singapore. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends and has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as the number ONE real estate brand. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/260011/realty_one_group___logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/realty-one-group-once-again-named-the-no-1-real-estate-brand-on-entrepreneurs-franchise-500-list-301719503.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN84163 en US Architettura_E_Edilizia Architettura_E_Edilizia Architettura_E_Edilizia Economia_E_Finanza AGAIN NAMED Fastest Growing Brands Reclaims top real estate Spot griffe brand
Vedi anche
News to go
Foggia, Gdf scopre 'fabbrica' di diplomi falsi
News to go
Virus sinciziale, pediatrie in affanno in Italia: boom accessi in pronto soccorso
News to go
Ucraina, assedio a Soledar e bombardato ospedale pediatrico di Kherson
News to go
Caro carburante, premier Meloni difende scelta governo
News to go
Bonus autonomi e professionisti, esteso anche a chi non ha partita Iva
News to go
Agrigento, operazione Condor: 10 arresti
News to go
Prezzi benzina, Cdm vara nuove norme su trasparenza
News to go
Viaggiava da Milano alla Svizzera con 10 ovuli di cocaina purissima
News to go
Covid Cina, Oms: "Nessuna minaccia imminente per Europa"
News to go
Milano, limite velocità a 30 km/h dal 2024 in tutta la città
News to go
L'estate 2022 è stata la più calda di sempre in Europa
News to go
Caso Emanuela Orlandi, parla Ali Agca
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza