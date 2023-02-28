Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 02:40
comunicato stampa

REALTY ONE GROUP STUNS ONE SUMMIT 2023 ATTENDEES WITH BIG STARS AND POWERFUL MESSAGES OF HOPE

01 marzo 2023
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors in the world, rocked the Aria Resort & Casino last week, stunning the crowd of nearly 3,000 with heavy-hitting speakers, entertainers and celebrities with inspiring messages of hope and love. ONE Summit International 2023, the annual event that gathers Realty ONE Group professionals from around the world, also celebrated its professionals' success, despite a challenging housing market, at a Top Producer reception while hosting critical training via its industry-leading ONE University business coaching.

"ONE Summit was never meant to be a real estate event,"  said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "It was meant to coach, train and inspire and to bring our #ONEFamily together to celebrate the opportunities we have every day to make an impact."

Headliners for the event included Dr. Eric Thomas (ET, the Hip Hop Preacher), Molly Bloom, Vernice "FlyGirl" Armour, the Wolf of Wall Street, Jordan Belfort, and performances by Las Vegas' own Blue Man Group and Artrageous. Bringing down the house was a surprise appearance by NBA Legend and Entrepreneur, Shaquille O'Neal who also closed out the two-day event as DJ Diesel, DJing the annual BLACK & GOLD GALA at Drai's Nightclub.

Realty ONE Group welcomed real estate professionals from around the U.S. and a host of agents from the 11 countries that have recently joined the network. Attendees kicked off ONE Summit 2023 with the annual ONE Walk down the Las Vegas strip to benefit the Beverly Carter Foundation. Dear World shared its powerful message of embracing our personal stories and using them to thrive, giving attendees an opportunity to encourage themselves via body art and capture the moment in photographs. As usual, Realty ONE Group, via its ONE Cares 501(c) charitable arm, hosted the annual Women's Luncheon with ticket sales, a silent auction and a ONE Cares check all contributing to a $20,000 donation to The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation.

The UNBrokerage as it's known in the industry has more than 18,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and now the countries of Bolivia, Canada, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Italy, Portugal, Singapore and Spain in addition to the Philippines.

Learn more at  www.OwnAOne.com.

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 18,000 real estate professionals in over 400+ offices across 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Bolivia, Canada, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Italy, Portugal, the Philippines, Spain and Singapore. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends and has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as the number ONE real estate brand. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2012338/Realty_ONE_Group_held_ONE_Summit_International_2023_in_Las_Vegas.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/260011/realty_one_group___logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/realty-one-group-stuns-one-summit-2023-attendees-with-big-stars-and-powerful-messages-of-hope-301758832.html

