Giovedì 22 Luglio 2021
Realty One Group To Open Doors In Costa Rica

22 luglio 2021 | 02.43
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LAS VEGAS, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors today, has sold the franchise rights to an ambitious owner in Costa Rica who will bring the company's exciting COOLTURE, unique business model and proprietary business systems to Central America.

Sergio E. Gonzalez, an entrepreneur with more than two decades in real estate and a 30-year resident of the country, is looking to rapidly recruit ambitious real estate professionals and open doors to new offices in Costa Rica, a strategic gateway for Realty ONE Group to expand into South America.

"We've found another passionate and dynamic owner who believes, like we do, in opening doors to new, impactful and more successful careers for real estate pros and creating WOW experiences for buyers and sellers," said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group.

"Realty ONE Group is offering me an opportunity to help more real estate professionals and to be incredibly competitive with a business model and brand that make perfect sense," said Gonzalez who is an active board member and President of the Ethics Tribunal in Costa Rica.

Realty ONE Group International has heavily invested in its infrastructure to provide extraordinary service and support to existing and future franchise owners. The company is evolving all aspects of its business, including its proprietary platforms like zONE, ONE University and ONE support, preparing to support 100,000 real estate professionals around the globe.

The UNBrokerage has more than 16,000 real estate professionals in more than 300 offices in 45 states, Washington D.C. and Canada and recently announced it will open in Singapore and Spain.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com.

About Realty ONE Group

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 16,000 real estate professionals in over 300+ offices across 45 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and Canada. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 5 Real Estate Franchise and has been on Inc. 500's list of the Fastest-Growing Companies for seven consecutive years. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

 

in Evidenza