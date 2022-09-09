Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 09 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 11:00
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:07 Mutui, "su rata stangata da oltre 500 euro l'anno"

10:58 Codere Italia, Agcm attribuisce rating di legalità

10:48 Fermo amministrativo auto che serve per lavoro, è possibile?

10:46 Covid, Speranza: "Toni Meloni somigliano a invettive no vax"

10:41 Mutui, Bankitalia: a luglio tassi salgono al 2,45%

10:20 Benevento, prof arrestata per violenza sessuale su alunno 12enne

10:04 Elisabetta, prezzi alle stelle per la Barbie Regina su eBay

10:04 Benzina e diesel, prezzi carburanti in calo oggi in Italia

10:00 Cybersecurity, pagamenti elettronici più sicuri ma gli hacker restano forti

09:59 Elisabetta, da Elton John a JK Rowling: gli omaggi alla Regina

09:58 Nordcorea, Kim e una nuova legge: "Non rinunceremo mai ad armi nucleari"

09:41 Covid oggi Italia, cala incidenza ma sale Rt: report Iss

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

REALTY ONE GROUP TO OPEN IN BOLIVIA

08 settembre 2022 | 20.45
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors today, has sold the franchise rights to a new owner in the South American country of Bolivia as the dynamic COOLTURE-driven organization continues its expansion around the world.

Paul Viscarra and Fernando Barba, childhood friends who have been business partners for most of their lives, are the new owners who will bring the unique benefits of the brand, business coaching and Realty ONE Group's recession-proof business model to this thriving country.

"Paul and Fernando are successful businessmen - and devoted family men - who are exactly what we look for in strategic partners for our global expansion," said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "They believe in all that we created and know there's nothing like the Realty ONE Group brand in Bolivia."

"We strongly believe that not only will our lives change but we'll change the lives of Bolivian real estate professionals and the citizens that we serve," said new Co-Owner Paul Viscarra.

"Our ONE Purpose will be to impact so many with our combined business and real estate experience and bring Realty ONE Group's COOLTURE and commitment to community service to our country," said Co-Owner Fernando Barba.

This year, Realty ONE Group was ranked a Top 100 Recession-Proof franchise by Franchise Business Review and the company claimed the No.1 spot for real estate franchisors on Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2022 Franchise 500 (R)  List.

Realty ONE Group now has more than 18,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and now the countries of Canada, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Italy, Portugal, Singapore and Spain.

Learn more at  www.OwnAOne.com.

About Realty ONE Group

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 18,000 real estate professionals in over 400+ offices across 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Bolivia, Canada, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Italy, Portugal, Spain and Singapore. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends and has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as the number ONE real estate brand. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/260011/realty_one_group___logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Architettura_E_Edilizia Moda Arredamento_E_Design Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza lifestyle brand dynamic COOLTURE driven organization REALTY ONE GROUP to open Bolivia
Vedi anche
News to go
Morta Elisabetta II, la regina dei record
News to go
Caro energia, 57% italiani in difficoltà a pagare affitto
News to go
Mihajlovic scrive ai tifosi: "Non capisco l’esonero"
News to go
Italia-Albania, Mattarella: "Tirana partner economico fondamentale"
News to go
Bonus carburante, domanda dal 12 settembre
News to go
"Il Covid ha riportato il pianeta indietro di 5 anni"
News to go
Sicilia, frode fiscale nel settore petrolifero: arresti Gdf Catania
News to go
Allerta meteo al Nord, temporali e vento forte
News to go
'Ndrangheta, operazione 'Nuova Linea': in 22 colpiti da misura cautelare
News to go
Elezioni, da fisco a energia le proposte della Confcommercio
News to go
"Segreti nucleari stranieri in carte sequestrate a Trump"
News to go
Dispersione scolastica, il report Save The Children
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza