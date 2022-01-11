Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 11 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 21:01
REALTY ONE GROUP TO OPEN IN ECUADOR

11 gennaio 2022 | 17.56
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors in the world, has sold the franchise rights to Ecuador, which will become the gateway for the popular COOLTURE-driven organization to open more doors and recruit real estate professionals throughout South America.

The new owner, Wendy Franco is a proven entrepreneur with over 26 years in banking and with the airline industry and also as a successful real estate professional. More importantly, she's a perfect fit for Realty ONE Group as she cares deeply about giving back to the people and country that she and her family love.

"We continue to paint the globe gold the right way with ambitious partners like Wendy who will uphold our core values and COOLTURE which are the heart and soul of our dynamic organization,"  said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "While we have an abundant opportunity to grow fast, we stay focused on a disciplined expansion strategy that ensures the long-term success of our partners and our company."

Franco first met Realty ONE Group at a National Association of REALTORS(R) convention but knew instantly that the company's extraordinary brand and vision were perfect for Ecuador.

"I believe you should not live just to live, but live to transform lives knowing that anything is possible," said Franco. "Our purpose is to use the gifts that life gives us, turning them into extraordinary opportunities to make dreams come true for others."

The UNBrokerage, as it's known in the industry, now has more than 17,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 45 states, Washington D.C. and Canada and will be opening in Singapore, Spain and Costa Rica, in addition to the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico.

Learn more at  www.OwnAOne.com.

About Realty ONE Group

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 17,000 real estate professionals in over 400+ offices across 45 U.S. states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Canada, Spain, Singapore and Costa Rica. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 5 Real Estate Franchise and has been on Inc. 500's list of the Fastest-Growing Companies for seven consecutive years. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/260011/realty_one_group___logo.jpg

 

