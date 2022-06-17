Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 17 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:24 Doppio cognome ai figli, la circolare: come funziona se non c'è accordo

18:09 Philip Morris, Pichetto Fratin: "Aumentare offerta formativa per manifattura intelligente"

18:02 Philip Morris, Messa: "Centro alta formazione è iniziativa con molti pregi"

17:47 Prezzo di Olio, burro, pere: la top 10 dei rincari alimentari

17:41 Elena Del Pozzo, madre a Gip: "L'ho uccisa da sola"

17:33 Startup, innovazione italiana passa dal fintech con Soldo

17:19 Philip Morris, sindaco Lepore: "Qui si parla di parità salariale e di investimenti su competenze"

17:16 Ucraina, arriva in Italia il fumetto che ha anticipato la guerra

17:16 E' morto Jean-Louis Trintignant, l'attore aveva 91 anni

17:14 Philip Morris, Bonaccini: "Alta formazione per lavoro e prospettive di qualità"

17:12 Isolamento positivi covid, Lopalco: "Stop bloccherebbe interi settori"

17:11 A processo autista Atm, scriveva chat hot quando travolse e uccise donna

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

REALTY ONE GROUP TO OPEN IN PORTUGAL

17 giugno 2022 | 16.49
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LAS VEGAS, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors in the world, has sold the franchise rights to a new owner in Portugal who's excited to bring the company's dynamic COOLTURE, branding, business coaching and unique business model to the southern European country.

New owner João Oliveira has worked in the Portuguese real estate market for more than 20 years and has 100 real estate professionals in his office.

"We're so pleased to have found a smart and successful partner in João who is just as passionate about opening doors for his professionals and customers as we are," said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "He's a family man who will bring our strong sense of family and love for each other to his office and community."

"We want to become better and do more for our customers, focusing on their interests and needs," said Oliveira, who has two children with his partner Raquel Silva. "Now is the time and Realty ONE Group is the brand."

This year, Realty ONE Group was ranked a Top 100 Recession-Proof franchise by Franchise Business Review and the company claimed the No.1 spot for real estate franchisors on Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2022 Franchise 500 (R)  List.  

The UNBrokerage, as it's known in the industry, now has more than 18,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C. and Canada and will be opening in Ecuador, Costa Rica, Italy, Singapore and Spain, in addition to the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico.

Learn more at  www.OwnAOne.com.

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 18,000 real estate professionals in over 400+ offices across 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Canada, Italy, Spain, Singapore and Costa Rica. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 5 Real Estate Franchise and has been on Inc. 500's list of the Fastest-Growing Companies for seven consecutive years. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/260011/realty_one_group___logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Architettura_E_Edilizia Altro Architettura_E_Edilizia Architettura_E_Edilizia Architettura_E_Edilizia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza business coaching lifestyle brand REALTY ONE GROUP to open Portogallo
Vedi anche
News to go
F1 2022, domenica Gp Canada
News to go
Assange, la moglie: "Giorno buio per la democrazia"
News to go
Bimba uccisa, legale madre: "Ha risposto a domande"
News to go
Firenze, Gdf blocca crediti Iva per 58 milioni di euro
News to go
Gas, Eni: "Gazprom fornirà solo 50% di quanto richiesto"
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Candidata ad adesione Ue"
News to go
Quanto costa mantenere un figlio in Italia?
News to go
Ucraina, proseguono combattimenti nell'Est
News to go
Napoli, documenti contraffatti: 2 arresti
News to go
Carrello della spesa e rincari, +6,7% a maggio
News to go
Green pass Ue, proroga di un anno
News to go
Draghi: "Giornata storica per Europa, appoggio incondizionato a Zelensky"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza