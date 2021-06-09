Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 09 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 20:25
Realty ONE Group to Open in Spain

09 giugno 2021 | 18.16
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The Country is a Strategic Gateway to Realty ONE Group International's European Expansion

LAS VEGAS, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors today, has sold the franchise rights to a new owner in Spain who looks to bring the company's dynamic COOLTURE, branding, coaching and unique business model to the thriving country.

Realty ONE Group's logo

Istvan Pasku, an established businessman in multiple countries with a record of success as a marketer, entrepreneur and franchisor, has acquired the franchising rights in Spain. Realty ONE Group has been speaking with partners like Pasku for nearly two years as part of the company's disciplined approach to global growth. 

"We couldn't have found a better, more knowledgeable partner, than Istvan in opening doors in this beautiful country," said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "Istvan is hungry to achieve success, is a loving family man, and has a passion for helping others reach their goals just as he has."

As a serial entrepreneur, Pasku has become a proficient marketer and has launched several successful international businesses. After experiencing a number of real estate property transactions himself, Pasku sees the opportunity to bring a new, more modern and exciting way of doing real estate to Spain.

"We are so happy to give real estate professionals the opportunity to reach their dreams," said Istvan Pasku. "We truly believe that our success is their success and we are willing to support every member of Realty ONE Group Spain in pursuit of their dreams."

Realty ONE Group International has heavily invested in its infrastructure to provide extraordinary service and support to existing and future franchise owners, evolving all aspects of its business, preparing to support 100 thousand real estate professionals around the globe. This includes zONE, our proprietary tech platform, as well as ONE University, our proprietary structured coaching programs, ONE Support, our effective and efficient centralized support system, along with marketing, branding, sales and more.

The UNBrokerage, as it's known in the industry, has more than 16,000 real estate professionals in more than 300 offices in 45 states, Washington D.C. and Canada and just announced it has sold the franchise rights to Singapore.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com.

About Realty ONE Group Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 16,000 real estate professionals in over 300+ offices across 45 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and Canada. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 5 Real Estate Franchise and has been on Inc. 500's list of the Fastest-Growing Companies for seven consecutive years. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/260011/realty_one_group___logo.jpg 

