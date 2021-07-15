Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 16 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 03:02
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:33 Variante Delta, Ricciardi: "Bloccare voli da Gb"

22:24 Nautica, il settore si evolve grazie all'IoT

22:10 Olanda, rischio inondazioni a Maastricht: evacuazione per 10mila persone

21:20 Rifiuti, no aree per discariche a Roma: si va verso Magliano

21:02 Superenalotto, nessun '6' né '5+1': jackpot sale a 55,6 mln di euro

21:00 Covid, Israele non esclude lockdown per festività settembre

20:12 Vaccino AstraZeneca e Johnson & Johnson, efficacia a lungo termine

20:10 M5S, Conte e Grillo siglano la pace: ex premier pronto a 'battaglia' su giustizia

20:00 Covid Cuba oggi, contagi aumentano e nuovo record morti

19:53 Ddl Zan, no emendamenti Pd. Rischio slittamento a settembre

19:51 Sindaco Imperia: "Il Beatrice tra le barche storiche di 'Vele d'epoca'"

19:50 Cino Ricci: "Bracco ha fatto benissimo a far rinascere il Beatrice e donarlo a Imperia"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

ReCarbon, Inc. and H2Renewables, LLC execute supply agreement to develop 5 large landfill gas to hydrogen projects in the US

16 luglio 2021 | 01.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Silicon Valley technology company and US landfill gas to hydrogen project developer sign supply agreement

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReCarbon, Inc., (https://recarboninc.com) the developer of the patented Plasma Carbon Conversion Unit (PCCU), a combustion-free, climate-positive greenhouse gas utilization technology, announced the execution of a supply agreement with Cleveland, Tennessee-based landfill gas to hydrogen project developer, H2Renewables, LLC.

ReCarbon CEO and Founder, Dr. Jay Kim said, "ReCarbon is pleased to announce this major commercial milestone and looks forward to continuing our close partnership with H2Renewables in the development of significant carbon-negative green hydrogen production facilities; the beginning of realizing our vision of a localized green hydrogen ecosystem."

ReCarbon

The agreement activates an accelerated pathway to match the growing demand for cost-effective green hydrogen with the following highlights:

Playing a part in the proliferation of renewable hydrogen from waste sources is a shared vision of both companies.

About ReCarbon, Inc.: ReCarbon, Inc., is a Silicon Valley-based climate technology company that has invented and developed the breakthrough plasma technology platform that converts greenhouse gases into valuable syngas and clean hydrogen. ReCarbon provides combustion-free, climate solutions that target heavy carbon dioxide industrial emitters as well as greenhouse gas emissions from waste and biomass sites. Our solutions are designed to create pathways to new climate-positive business models and new green jobs.

About H2Renewables:  H2Renewables, LLC is a national US landfill gas utilization company with its own notable landfill gas supply and leveraging its multi-decade established relationships in the broader waste management industry. The Company intends to be a major force in the production of carbon-negative green hydrogen for the current and emerging markets for this clean energy source.

Philip SohnReCarbon, Inc.+1 408-980-4700psohn@recarboninc.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1573745/McDonald_Tennessee_Demonstration_Plant.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1573746/ReCarbon_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN42957 en US Energia Energia Ambiente Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza sign supply agreement US landfill gas Stati Uniti d'America piano
Vedi anche
Ddl Zan, Masini commossa al Senato
News to go
Il piano Ue sul clima, stop alle auto a benzina e diesel dal 2035
News to go
Alitalia, intesa con Ue: Ita operativa dal 15 ottobre
News to go
Covid e viaggi, l'avviso della Farnesina
News to go
Boutique del falso scoperta a Roma: una denuncia
News to go
Alluvione in Germania, cresce il bilancio delle vittime
News to go
Egitto, altri 45 giorni di carcere per Zaki
News to go
Green pass obbligatorio, la discussione in Italia
News to go
Islanda, successo per settimana lavorativa di 4 giorni
News to go
Tokyo 2021, ci saranno 384 italiani
News to go
Maltempo in Germania, 6 morti e più di 50 dispersi
News to go
Nasce la Maradona Cup
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza