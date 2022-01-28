Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 29 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 02:51
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:21 Ucraina, Biden: "Invieremo a breve truppe in Europa dell'Est"

00:00 Quirinale 2022, bagarre su Belloni scuote M5S

23:39 Pillola anticovid Pfizer in Italia a febbraio: come funziona, effetti

22:54 Quirinale 2022, Conte: "Felice per convergenza su presidente donna"

22:53 Quirinale, nel Pd tanti no a Belloni e monta ira contro Conte: "Basta asse con Salvini"

22:37 Quirinale 2022, Di Maio: "Indecoroso bruciare Belloni"

22:32 Quirinale 2022, Forza Italia si smarca da Salvini e Meloni

22:22 Quirinale 2022, Casini: "Stimo da sempre Belloni"

22:05 Quirinale 2022, Salvini: "Lavoro per presidente donna" - Video

22:01 Green Pass, ministero Salute: "Attenzione a false mail su scadenza"

21:47 Quirinale 2022, Grillo: "Benvenuta Signora Italia #ElisabettaBelloni"

21:39 Quirinale 2022, Belloni candidata? Malumori trasversali, da Pd a Forza Italia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

RECORD-BREAKING CAMPAIGN LAUNCH FOR BOSS AND HUGO - COVERAGE WITH ALMOST 2 BILLION IMPRESSIONS IN 1 DAY

28 gennaio 2022 | 18.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

METZINGEN, Germany, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HUGO BOSS successfully kicked off its brand refresh, following its new growth strategy, with the simultaneous launch of the two star-studded global campaigns for its brands BOSS and HUGO on January 26. Together, the two global campaigns gained a coverage of 1.9 billion impressions and 75 million engagements across social media in 1 day – a record-breaking result for the company.

The #BeYourOwnBOSS global campaign features top models Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Joan Smalls, rapper Future, TikTok star Khaby Lame, singer and actor Lee Minho, professional boxer Anthony Joshua, tennis champion Matteo Berrettini, and runner Alica Schmidt. Out of the cast, Lee Minho turned out to be the most beloved talent in terms of engagement on social media globally.

The activation across all consumer touchpoints, leading with an impressive digital activation on the launch date by more than 200 talents posting their personal BOSS stories on Instagram, Weibo, Red, and WeChat with images of themselves wearing the signature BOSS hoodie, created a phenomenal digital buzz around the world.

The #HowDoYouHUGO global campaign, featuring top model Adut Akech, rappers Big Matthew, SAINt JHN, and dancer Maddie Ziegler, is activated across all channels, with a focus on TikTok, where a dance challenge generates additional buzz and high engagement on the platform. The #HowDoYouHUGO challenge, choreographed by brand face, Big Matthew, and TikTok creator, Vik White, is amplified by 60 creators. Also, different social-first content layers connected to the worlds of dance and music have been produced for the activation. In the course of the first day, the brand's followership on the account increased by 30%.

In addition, the relaunch made a significant impact for the online flagship store hugoboss.com which greatly benefited from the success of the campaigns. Global internet traffic for hugoboss.com more than doubled, reaching a record level, and the signature BOSS hoodie nearly sold out and was the bestselling single style in the history of the company.

The success of the two campaigns is visible across all KPIs achieved in the first day and makes them the most successful ones in HUGO BOSS history:

With these social-first campaigns, HUGO BOSS presented an unexpected and new identity for its brands, further strengthened their position across all digital channels, and reached new and younger target groups like Gen Z and millennials. This is the biggest milestone in executing the CLAIM 5 growth strategy to boost brands and to turn customers into fans.

High resolution image can be downloaded here:

https://galleries.launchmetrics.com/p/hugoboss-production/showrooms/61f3cd50912b69000922f578

If you have any questions, please contact press(at)hugoboss.com.

GROUP.HUGOBOSS.COM TWITTER: @HUGOBOSS LINKEDIN: HUGO BOSS

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1736162/BOSS_LEEMINHO.jpg   Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1734005/HUGOBOSS_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN45671 en US Moda Arredamento_E_Design Altro Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero its brand refresh growth strategy griffe brand
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Ucraina, Austin: "Conflitto con la Russia non è inevitabile"
News to go
Semiconduttori, a febbraio la legge europea
News to go
Quirinale 2022, quinta votazione: ancora una fumata nera
News to go
Pillola anti-covid Pfizer, Ue la autorizza
News to go
Editoria, mercato italiano dei libri in crescita in 2021
News to go
Sanità, oggi sciopero degli infermieri
News to go
Pedofilia, cardinale Marx: "Ho trascurato le vittime, chiedo perdono"
News to go
Covid Italia, dati e contagi bollettino 27 gennaio
News to go
Effetto pandemia, 1 milione diagnosi tumori in meno nel 2020
News to go
Quirinale 2022, nuova fumata nera
News to go
Pnrr, Ue: da giugno possibile taglio fondi Next Generation
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza