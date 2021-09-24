Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 24 Settembre 2021


Red Box Compliance Recording Solution is Certified for Microsoft Teams

LONDON, and NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Box – a leading platform for voice – today announces the certification of its compliance recording solution for Microsoft Teams as part of the Microsoft Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner Certification Programme.

Following extensive third-party approved testing, the solution ensures adherence to regulatory requirements with a policy-based compliance recording integration for Microsoft Teams, providing secure capture, transcription, storage, retrieval, archiving and metadata-controlled retention of enterprise-wide communications.

"The certification is a powerful endorsement of Red Box's communication capture capabilities, empowering organisations across a wide range of verticals such as Finance, Healthcare, and Public Safety to operate under strict regulatory obligations and exploit the benefits of digital collaboration, while remaining compliant to regulations including MiFID II, Dodd Frank and PCI DSS," comments Pete Ellis, Red Box CPO.

The Red Box solution meets all rigorous market requirements, offering an unrivalled secure user-experience with flexible cloud, hybrid and on-premises deployment options.

With over 30 years' experience in providing highly resilient compliance recording for customers globally, Red Box supports both dedicated Microsoft Teams and mixed telephony and contact centre environments to ensure companies capture and transcribe every conversation for regulatory purposes.

Red Box also acts as a gateway to leading AI, automation, analytics and storage applications by providing customers with full access to and control of this rich captured voice data set in real-time. Open APIs ensure integration with an extensive ecosystem of best of breed partners that includes compliance archiving, fraud detection and surveillance solutions, as well as CRM, CX, sales performance and business intelligence platforms.

Red Box is also integrated with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service Insights and Sales Insights. As a Preferred Telephony Partner for Conversation Intelligence this includes using captured data to enhance sales performance and customer experience with the analysis of calls at scale.

"The Red Box compliance recording solution and its integration with Teams and Dynamics 365 means organisations can benefit from streamlined teamwork and enhanced analytical insights, while adhering to relevant regulatory requirements for record-keeping, monitoring, data governance and reporting," comments Pete Daderko, Director of Product Marketing, Microsoft Teams Phone.

About Red Box

Red Box is a leading dedicated voice specialist with over 30 years' experience in empowering organizations to capture, secure, and unlock the value of enterprise-wide voice. Conversa by Red Box is the next generation and first truly open microservices-based, enterprise voice platform. It provides customers with open access to and control over captured voice and media, resilient capture of high-quality real-time data from across the enterprise, the freedom to use that data in any application, and a market-leading TCO.

Red Box is trusted by leading organizations across financial services, contact center, government, and public safety sectors (including six of the world's top banks, 85% of global interdealer brokers, hundreds of call centers, and over 80% of UK police forces) and we capture and secure millions of calls daily for thousands of customers around the world.

For more information visit www.redboxvoice.com

For press enquiries please contact:

Nadine Edmondsonmarketing@redboxvoice.com,  +44 (0) 7702 335 519

