Giovedì 17 Febbraio 2022
Redmi Note 11 Series Premiere on Goboo - Early-bird deal with extra services

MADRID, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Feb. 17, Xiaomi is launching an all-new Redmi Note 11 Series. Goboo will be Xiaomi's exclusive launch partner for this product series in Western Europe with sales beginning February 17th at 13:00 (UTC+1). Enjoy a limited-time early-bird price for orders placed on Goboo and a chance to win a free Xiaomi Smart Band 6.

The Redmi Note Series is all about bringing flagship tech to the mid-range price point. This time around, Redmi Note 11 is arriving with a Snapdragon 680 processor, while the Note 11S features a 108MP camera.

Both Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 feature a vibrant AMOLED display with FHD+ clarity, and run on a seamless 90Hz high refresh rate, providing an immersive watching experience.

Choose the Redmi Note 11 for an incredible daily-use phone for ultimate value, featuring a Snapdragon® 680 processor, a beautiful display and a power-efficient processor. Plus, its massive battery can be charged to 100% in just 61 minutes with 33W Pro fast charging.

For photography hobbyists, the Redmi Note 11S offers an amazing photo-taking experience enabled by the powerful MediaTek Helio G96 and a flagship-level 108MP camera. That's not to mention th 5000mAh battery and 33W Pro fast charging.

Both Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S are available on Goboo, starting February 17.

Founded in 2020, Goboo is dedicated to building an efficient, accurate and professional e-commerce platform to provide consumers in the European market with the best quality smart technology products, shipped from European warehouses that arrive in just 2 to 7 days, including next-day delivery in Spain. Goboo offers free delivery, unconditional returns within 14 days and a 2-year warranty on all products sold.

Goboo releases the Redmi Note 11 Series on Feb. 18 at 13:00 (UTC+1)

Redmi Note 11 Series campaign final price: starting from 159€ (*Final price varies by market)

Customers have a chance to win a coupon and a free Mi Band 6 when purchasing the new smartphone.

This is a limited-time offer.

Buy now or learn more at https://www.goboo.com/promotion/redmi-note-11-series-launch?utm_source=PRnewsire&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=Note11

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
