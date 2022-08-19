Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 19 Agosto 2022
comunicato stampa

Regional Brand Identity of Hinggan League Officially Released

19 agosto 2022 | 13.07
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The regional brand identity of the Hinggan League was officially released at the press conference co-launched by the CPC Hinggan League Committee, the Civil Administration of the Hinggan League, and the Communication University of China on August 15, 2022 in Beijing.

The press conference released the Hinggan League's regional brand identity and its main logotype (Hinggan League in the Hinggan Mountains), the regional public logo for farm and pasture products (Taste Life in Hinggan League, Natural and Fertile), the regional public slogan (Safety Products from Hinggan League), and the slogan for cultural tourism products (Embrace Mountains, Rivers, and the Hinggan League), according to the Publicity Department of the CPC Hinggan League Committee.

A follow-up 3-year regional brand identity campaign of the Hinggan League was also announced to embark on the Hinggan League's brand building and communication.

"The Hinggan League spares no effort to build a green farm and pasture product base and a famous tourist destination in China. This requires us to shape a distinctive regional brand identity and to present the nice and ambitious characters of the League so that more people will get to know and visit the League and contribute to its quality development," Zhang Xiaobing, secretary of the CPC Hinggan League Committee, noted. "We will further tap the potentials of the League, highlight the uniqueness of this region, build an IP portfolio, and enhance the awareness, reputation, and competitiveness of the brand to facilitate the transformative, green, and quality development of the League."

Located in the northeast of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and the middle part of the Greater Hinggan Mountains, the Hinggan League gives full play to its diverse tourist resources as its regional strengths and is dedicated to building a nationwide famous tourist destination and green farm and pasture product base. The League has won a series of honors, such as the Demonstration League of National Unity, National Demonstration League of Ecological Civilization Construction, and the Innovation Base Keeping "Green for Gold".

Image Attachments Links:   Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=427732   Caption: The regional brand identity of the Hinggan League

