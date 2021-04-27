Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 28 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 23:17
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:21 Real Madrid-Chelsea 1-1, Benzema risponde a Pulisic

23:02 Video Grillo, giornalista: “Pentito?”. E lui fa il segno ‘V’

22:57 Galli e Bonaccini, il video dello scontro in tv

22:35 Galli-Bonaccini, lite in video a Cartabianca

22:03 Decreto Covid, c'è il via libera della Camera

21:25 Covid Liguria, oggi 217 contagi e 11 morti: bollettino 27 aprile

21:23 Recovery Plan e Sud, De Luca contro Draghi

20:35 Covid Usa, stop mascherine all'aperto per vaccinati

20:19 Coprifuoco, Meloni: "Nemmeno il terribile Conte è arrivato a tanto"

20:16 Recovery, Raggi: "Roma si conquisterà i fondi e vincerà la sfida"

20:10 Covid Italia, dopo 50 giorni terapie intensive nei parametri

19:43 M5S, rumours su nuovi addii

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Registration Now Open for FIRST, Institute of Food Technologists' New Digital Experience

27 aprile 2021 | 19.10
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHICAGO, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is now open for Food Improved by Research, Science, and Technology (FIRST), a new digital experience powered by the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT). Programming and presentations will take place virtually from July 19-21, 2021 while the Solution Exchange will be offered from July 19-23, 2021.

Institute of Food Technologists Logo

Trained chef, television personality, and author Carla Hall will serve as host for the three-day event. Keynote speakers are Ambassador Ertharin Cousin, Founder and CEO of Food Systems for the Future and Dr. Lisa Dyson, Founder & CEO of Air Protein. Claire Schlemme, Founder and CEO of Renewal Mill and winner of IFT's inaugural IFTNEXT Food Disruption Challenge pitch event, will host this year's IFTNEXT Food Disruption Challenge.

"As a science of food and innovation community, IFT is uniquely positioned to convene global experts, entrepreneurs, and solution providers to collectively discuss and ignite new and innovative ways to solve our greatest food-related challenges," said IFT CEO Christie-Tarantino Dean. "While we can't be physically together, IFT is excited to launch FIRST and provide attendees with a personalized, solution-packed forum to solve problems, share knowledge, and expand strategic connections."

New this year, FIRST will feature a robust matchmaking program called FIRST Solution Exchange, which will offer customized supplier recommendations, curate one-on-one meetings, and feature interactive showrooms. Extending this experience will be Solution Suites, a comprehensive virtual marketplace where participants can peruse supplier showrooms to learn and engage with experts about the latest products and services.

Other key aspects of the digital experience include:

To learn more and register, please visit iftevent.org.

About IFTThe Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) is a global organization of approximately 12,000 individual members from 95 countries committed to advancing the science of food. Since 1939, IFT has brought together the brightest minds in food science, technology and related professions from academia, government, and industry to solve the world's greatest food challenges. Our organization works to ensure that our members have the resources they need to learn, grow, and advance the science of food as the population and the world evolve. We believe that science is essential to ensuring a global food supply that is sustainable, safe, nutritious, and accessible to all. For more information, please visit ift.org.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/627102/IFT_logo.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN56035 en US ICT Alimentazione Altro for FIRST FIRST Fully Integrated Routing Switch Technology Registration Now Open
Vedi anche
Draghi e il lapsus al Senato: "Onorevoli deputati..."
Variante indiana, Crisanti: "Potrebbe sfuggire al vaccino"
De Luca: "Agnelli è un infiltrato alla Juve"
Università, ministra Messa: "Sessione laurea estiva sarà in presenza"
Ultimo e lo show a sorpresa a Fiumicino
Curcio: "AstraZeneca e J&J disponibili per under 60 ma non subito"
Riaperture, Fedriga: "Mi auguro di sentire presto Draghi"
Sileri: "Coprifuoco alle 23? Aspettiamo 2 settimane"
Vaia: "Continuiamo ad aprire, diamo coraggio a italiani"
Johnson & Johnson, Breton: "Da Ema buona notizia, accelera vaccinazione"
Lombardia zona arancione, Fontana: "Zona gialla possibile"
Boschi contro Grillo: "Vergognoso"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza