Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 21 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 14:07
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:59 Covid Italia, Pregliasco: "Nuova onda a inizio inverno"

13:57 Ucraina, a Izium esumati 263 corpi: due sono bambini

13:47 Covid, Galli: "Azzardo dire che pandemia è finita ma peggio è alle spalle"

13:40 Ucraina, Ue: "Discorso Putin segno di disperazione"

13:35 Russia, Mosca: "Siamo in guerra con l'Occidente"

13:20 Ucraina-Russia, discorso Putin: dal Papa ai leader mondiali, le reazioni

13:08 Elezioni 2022, Serracchiani: "Con Meloni e Salvini Italia dalla parte dei veti"

13:03 Consulta, Cirinnà (Pd): "Nomina Sciarra ottima notizia per noi che ci occupiamo di diritti"

12:51 Reddito cittadinanza, Conte: "Può servire anche a politico che non viene eletto"

12:43 Mipel Lab inaugura 3a edizione, al centro il sourcing pellettiero d’eccellenza

12:40 Russia, discorso Putin: mobilitazione per 300.000 riservisti, chi sono

12:32 Covid oggi Italia, Fiaso: "In ospedale 83% non ha quarta dose"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Reimagine growth with 5G -ready Comviva Digital Business Solutions Powered by the Microsoft Cloud

21 settembre 2022 | 14.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, the global leader in mobility solutions, today announced BlueMarble 'Compact BSS', a comprehensive, cloud-native, 5G-ready solution, that leverages Microsoft Azure, Dynamics 365 and TM Forum's Open Digital Architecture (ODA). BlueMarble Compact BSS will bring CSPs to the forefront of platform economy - building services for a larger ecosystem faster and efficiently, making them available to enterprise customers as cloud applications and generate additional revenues for CSPs.

Comviva BlueMarble's speed and modularity, coupled with Microsoft Azure's security and scalability, will enable CSPs to quickly transition to a modern, open, and secured software-based technology architecture, that they can leverage to bring new channels and services to the market. Comviva's Compact BSS is a comprehensive, modular, secured, and future-ready solution that will enable CSPs to accelerate innovation, increase agility, rationalize costs, drive the digitization of adjacent industries, and create sustainable impact.

Commenting on the partnership, Jason Zander, Executive Vice President, Strategic Missions and Technologies, Microsoft said, "The Microsoft Cloud is playing an increasingly vital role in CSP infrastructure and operations, especially with 5G. This requires significant flexibility and agility in the BSS layer, to truly monetize the 5G opportunity. We are pleased to see that Comviva is harnessing the power of the Microsoft Cloud to deliver innovative new experiences for the customers."

Comviva BlueMarble Commerce integrates catalogue, order management modules with Dynamics 365, so customers can streamline their business processes and unify CRM capabilities with applications that work seamlessly together on a common data platform, enabling exciting user experiences.

Manoranjan (Mao) Mohapatra, Chief Executive Officer at Comviva said, "At Comviva, we are passionately committed to jointly creating a new digital future for CSPs. The new BlueMarble Compact BSS on Cloud is a great forward step to help telcos engage digitally, accelerate innovation, and compete more effectively. By integrating Microsoft Azure's capabilities into our BlueMarble BSS solution, we're empowering operators with an integrated, highly configurable monetization platform for future innovation and commerce. We are delighted to build this new platform for growth and progress with Microsoft Azure cloud."

For further enquiries, please contact

Sundeep MehtaPR & Corporate CommunicationsComviva Technologies Ltd.Contact: +91- 9910030732Email: pr@comviva.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1904069/Comviva_Microsoft_Partnership.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/995982/Comviva_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/reimagine-growth-with-5g--ready-comviva-digital-business-solutions-powered-by-the-microsoft-cloud-301629561.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza cloud applications that leverages Microsoft Azure TM Forum's Open Digital Architecture platform economy
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Putin minaccia Occidente
News to go
Enna, truffa e falso: 13 arresti e sequestri per oltre tre milioni
News to go
Iran, proteste per morte Mahsa Amini: uccisa perché indossava male velo
News to go
Gb, Meghan chiede incontro a Re Carlo per "chiarire situazione"
News to go
Eurostat: "Prezzi del pane cresciuti in un anno del 18%"
News to go
Asti, minaccia bruciare casa dei genitori della ex: arrestato
News to go
Silvana Sciarra nuova presidente Consulta
News to go
Ucraina, possibile discorso Putin stasera su referendum
News to go
Sciopero Ryanair e Vueling il primo ottobre
News to go
E' morto l'ex ministro Virginio Rognoni
News to go
Alluvione Marche, procura Ancona: "Mancata l’allerta da Regione a Comuni"
News to go
Foggia, in auto con 26 Kg di cocaina: due arresti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza