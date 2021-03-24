Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 24 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 11:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:59 Covid Italia oggi, contagi regioni: dati, tabella e bollettino 24 marzo

10:53 Sole nel weekend 27-28 marzo e pioggia a Pasqua: ecco dove

10:45 Covid Marche, oggi 632 contagi: bollettino

10:43 Covid Toscana, 1.197 contagi: bollettino 24 marzo

10:34 Etna, eruzione avanti: fontana di lava e nube di cenere

10:34 Roma, casa in fiamme a Campo de Fiori: 74enne si butta da finestra

10:22 Covid Francia, ricoverata ministra Cultura Bachelot

10:06 Berlusconi ricoverato al San Raffaele di Milano per controlli

09:45 AstraZeneca, Rasi (ex Ema): "E' un buon vaccino gestito male"

09:36 Italia zona rossa, Draghi: "Scuola riaprirà per prima"

09:31 Roma, "fino a giugno tavolini all'aperto gratuiti per ristoranti e locali"

09:22 Covid India, nuova variante nello stato di Mumbai

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Rendra AS and Takenaka Corporation Announce New BIM Partnership Agreement

24 marzo 2021 | 08.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Takenaka signs three-year enterprise agreement to utilize Rendra's collaborative StreamBIM digital BIM construction software

OSLO, Norway, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rendra AS, a company within the JDM Technology Group, today announced a new three year enterprise agreement with Takenaka Corporation of Japan, which affirms and supports Rendra's strategy of supplying its StreamBIM software to the global AEC industry. 

StreamBIM enables users to view Building Information Models (BIM) on many devices, including PCs, smartphones, and tablets, and manage different document types including 2D drawings. StreamBIM helps facilitate communication and construction activities for the entire building cycle.

"We have been working with Takenaka for more than a year and our relationship has been a true pleasure," said Ole Kristian Kvarsvik, Managing Director at Rendra. "When Takenaka wanted to extend its use of BIM during the construction stage, they looked for a proven BIM construction and collaboration product."

To date Takenaka has deployed StreamBIM on more than 60 projects and this agreement will empower Takenaka to further extend its digital construction expertise.

"We believe there will be innovations and synergies when we bring the leaders of Japanese project delivery and Scandinavian BIM knowhow together in our product," said Ole Kristian Kvarsvik. "The Takenaka team is very well-informed regarding construction technology. We are humbled they have chosen Rendra as their partner."

"Our site visits to Backe project Lindelia and the Vasakronan project Celsius showed us the value of deploying BIM on our construction projects," said Hiroaki Yamasaki, Senior BIM manager at Takenaka. "With a collaborative BIM software, we will have a complete digital record of the building, which is much more valuable to us than paper documents and will improve our construction process substantially."

Rendra will establish an office in Japan and work alongside Takenaka's progressive R&D department and professional project delivery teams.

About Rendra AS: A construction technology company operating in Norway that designs, develops and sells "StreamBIM," an enterprise SaaS software. StreamBIM is a BIM based collaborative platform that bridges the gap between design and construction

Rendra is part of the JDM Technology Group.

About Takenaka Corporation:  Takenaka is one of five major general contractors in Japan with a proud history of more than 400 years. Takenaka provides architectural, engineering, and construction services and has its headquarters located in Osaka, Japan

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza StreamBIM digital BIM partnership agreement Banca Intermobiliare agreement
Vedi anche
Sgarbi alla Camera: "Ho cancro e ho avuto covid, tolgo mascherina"
Covid Italia, Catena (Sacco): "Curva dei contagi decelera"
'Hacker della Dad', interrompevano lezioni in tutta Italia: ecco i messaggi
Pelosi: "Putin assassino? Lo è"
Torino, viaggiavano in auto armati di pistole: due arresti
Draghi: "Farò vaccino AstraZeneca"
Vaccino Moderna, dosi arrivate a Pratica di Mare
Covid, militare morto: funerali e commozione a Catania
Sky
Crisanti: "Chi ha sospeso AstraZeneca se ne assuma responsabilità"
AstraZeneca, Rasi: "Stop frutto di emotività, dati sono tranquillizzanti"
Italia’s Got Talent, Lodovica Comello canta i Queen
'Speravo de morì prima', serie tv su Totti in onda da venerdì 19 marzo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza