Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 21 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 15:53
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Covid Italia, contagi e ricoveri in calo: 4 Regioni oggi tornano in zona gialla

21:51 Covid Italia, Rasi: "Ripresa in autunno ma vaccino funziona benissimo"

20:00 Inter-Sassuolo 0-2, nerazzurri k.o. e Milan resta primo

18:57 Covid oggi Liguria, 983 contagi: bollettino 20 febbraio

18:46 Covid oggi Piemonte, 1.519 contagi: bollettino 20 febbraio

18:42 Ambasciatrice italiana in Australia morta a Foligno: è caduta da balcone

17:29 Covid Italia, 42.081 contagi e 141 morti: bollettino 20 febbraio

16:50 Bassetti aggredito: "Italia Paese pieno di imbecilli"

16:01 Ucraina, "comandanti Russia hanno ricevuto ordine invasione"

15:00 Covid oggi Emilia, 2.942 contagi: bollettino 20 febbraio

14:33 Fiorentina-Atalanta 1-0, Piatek stende i nerazzurri

14:24 Covid oggi Puglia, 3.541 contagi: bollettino 20 febbraio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

ReNew Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Q3 FY 22 Earnings Report

18 febbraio 2022 | 22.19
LETTURA: 1 minuti

GURGAON, India, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReNew Energy Global plc ("ReNew" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: RNW, RNWWW), India's leading renewable energy company, today announced it will issue its third quarter fiscal year 2022 earnings report after the close of the market on February 24, 2022.

A conference call has been scheduled to discuss the earnings results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:00 p.m. IST) on February 25, 2022. The conference call can be accessed live via at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2spfx5if or by phone (toll-free) by dialing US/ Canada: 1 855 881 1339` UK: 0800 051 8245, India: 0008 0010 08443; Singapore: 800 101 2785; and Japan: 005 3116 1281 or +61 7 3145 4010 (toll). An audio replay will be available following the call on the ReNew Investor Relations website at https://investors.renewpower.in/news-events/events.

About ReNew ReNew is one of the largest renewable energy Independent Power Producers (IPPs) in India and globally. ReNew develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind and solar energy projects, hydro projects and distributed solar energy projects. As of February 1, 2022, ReNew had a total capacity of 10.2 GW of renewable energy projects across India including commissioned and committed projects. For more information, please visit: www.renewpower.in; Follow ReNew Power on Twitter @ReNew_Power

Media Contacts: Kamil ZaheerTel: +91 9811538880Kamil.zaheer@renewpower.in 

Investors Nathan JudgeAnunay ShahiIr@renewpower.in

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN67590 en US Energia Energia Economia_E_Finanza Earnings report after energy company ReNew Energy Global plc report
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, positiva la regina Elisabetta: sintomi lievi
News to go
Covid, Mattarella: "Grazie a tutto il personale sanitario per spirito di sacrificio"
News to go
Covid Italia, i dati del bollettino
News to go
Crisi Ucraina, Zelensky: "Ci difenderemo con o senza i partner"
News to go
Autostrade, in Italia le più care d'Europa
News to go
Quarta dose vaccino Covid, via libera Cts Aifa per immunodepressi
News to go
Incendio traghetto Grecia, 12 dispersi
News to go
Tempesta Eunice: caos, vittime e danni
News to go
Russia-Bielorussia, si intensifica cooperazione militare
News to go
Mafia Capitale, Alemanno condannato in Appello bis
News to go
Covid Italia, i dati del bollettino
News to go
Caro bollette e superbonus, Cdm vara i decreti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza