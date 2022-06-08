Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 08 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 14:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:49 Febbre Dengue, Maga: "Allarme Singapore? Non a nostre latitudini"

14:41 Mantova, scontro tra auto e camion: morto un ragazzo di 19 anni

14:22 Vaccino aggiornato per Omicron, quando arriva e come funziona

14:19 Caso Benusiglio, l'ex fidanzato di Carlotta condannato a sei anni

14:12 Telecamere hackerate, spiate vite di centinaia di cittadini

14:03 Covid oggi Sardegna, 827 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 8 giugno

14:02 Usa, bimba 10 anni spara ed uccide donna che litigava con la madre: arrestata

13:55 Mascherine addio da 15 giugno? Cosa dicono Pregliasco, Lopalco, Ciccozzi

13:52 Le grandi navi d'epoca al Marina di Genova dal 24 al 26 giugno, visite aperte a tutti

13:44 Milano, abusi su sei giovani pazienti: arrestato medico

13:28 Napoli, baby criminali sparano a poliziotti

13:23 Difesa Becciu: "Anche da nuovi interrogatori emerge sua assoluta correttezza"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

ReNew Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Q4 FY22 Earnings Report

08 giugno 2022 | 12.30
LETTURA: 1 minuti

GURUGRAM, India, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReNew Energy Global plc ("ReNew" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: RNW) (NASDAQ: RNWWW), India's leading renewable energy company, today announced it will issue its fourth quarter (January-March 2022) earnings report for FY22 after the close of the market on June 14, 2022.

A conference call has been scheduled to discuss the earnings results at 8:30 AM EDT (6:00 PM IST) on June 15, 2022. The conference call can be accessed live at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5qv96gc3 or by phone (toll-free) by dialling:

US/ Canada: (+1) 855 881 1339 UK: (+44) 0800 051 8245 Sweden: (+46) 020 791 959   India: (+91) 0008 0010 08443 Singapore: (+65) 800 101 2785 Hong Kong: (+852) 800 966 806 Japan: (+81) 005 3116 1281 Rest of the world: (+61) 7 3145 4010 (toll)

An audio replay will be available following the call on our investor relations website at https://investor.renewpower.in/news-events/events 

About ReNew

ReNew is one of the largest renewable energy Independent Power Producers in India and globally. ReNew develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy, solar energy, and hydro projects. As of May 31, 2022, ReNew has a gross total portfolio of ~ 12.8 GW of renewable energy projects across India, including commissioned and committed projects. To know more, visit www.renewpower.in and follow us on Linked In, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Press Enquiries

Kamil Zaheerkamil.zaheer@renewpower.in + 91 9811538880

Karan Anandkaran.anand@renewpower.in+ 91 9833372732

Investor Enquiries

Nathan JudgeAnunay Shahiir@renewpower.in 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/653741/ReNew_Power_New_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Ambiente Energia Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza ReNew Energy Global plc energy company fourth quarter today announced it
Vedi anche
News to go
Grano Ucraina, Lavrov ad Ankara: ultime news
News to go
Bonus mamme disoccupate 2022
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Lavrov incontra Cavusoglu: focus su grano
News to go
Nations League, Italia supera Ungheria 2-1
News to go
Animali, maxi sequestro di specie in via di estinzione
News to go
Ucraina, Draghi a Parigi per incontrare Macron
News to go
Margherita Hack, Firenze ricorda l'astrofisica ai 100 anni dalla nascita
News to go
Caricabatterie universale, accordo in Europa
News to go
Johnson ai suoi ministri: "Ora occupiamoci di cose importanti"
News to go
Covid, respirazione bocca a bocca funziona anche con Ffp2
News to go
Mariupol, Russia: "Sminato il porto, funziona"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza