Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 15 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 16:14
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:31 Covid Italia, il report: ricoveri in discesa ma trend rallenta

15:30 Juve-Nantes, Allegri: "Vogliamo arrivare in fondo a Europa League"

15:23 Ruby ter, Forza Italia chiede commissione su uso politico giustizia

15:13 Messina Denaro, il legale: "E' gravissimo, non so se lo stanno curando bene"

15:13 Reddito di cittadinanza, Ue apre infrazione contro Italia

14:51 Covid, Ema: "Verso campagne vaccinali una volta l'anno a inizio inverno"

14:15 Ruby ter, Forza Italia in piedi alla Camera: "135esima assoluzione Berlusconi" - Video

14:12 Ruby ter, Karima assolta: "Da domani inizio a vivere" - Video

13:37 Ruby ter, sentenza: Berlusconi assolto perché olgettine andavano ascoltate da indagate

13:21 Ucraina, Crosetto: "Tutta la Nato vuole pace, ma bisogna essere in due"

13:05 Ucraina, sanzioni alla Russia: Putin fatica a finanziare la guerra

13:03 Cospito, parole Donzelli su deputati Pd: al via Giurì Camera

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

ReNew recognized as one of the best companies globally for ESG performance by Refinitiv

15 febbraio 2023 | 15.46
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ReNew's ESG performance rated best among electric utilities & IPPs in India and second globally

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReNew Energy Global PLC, India's leading renewable energy Independent Power Producers (IPPs), has been recognized by leading financial market data provider Refinitiv for outstanding Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance.

The renewable energy pioneer has scored 81.22/100 on ESG performance, sitting at the top of all electric utilities & IPPs in India, and second overall globally for FY 21-22. 

Refinitiv rated more than 12,000 companies globally. It evaluated ReNew on its relative ESG performance, commitment and, effectiveness across core themes, including emissions, climate change mitigation, environmental product innovation and human rights, based on public disclosures. The index is based on metrics gathered from publicly available sources, such as annual reports, company website data, corporate social responsibility (CSR) reports and other data points.

ReNew's carbon intensity from electricity generation is 32.83 gCO2/KWh, 94 percent lower than the global average. The company has committed to becoming a net-zero carbon emitter by 2040 and pledged to meet a broader range of ESG goals, including water positivity, renewable energy procurement for operations and zero waste to landfill, among others. Further, it aims to positively impact 2.5 million lives through CSR initiatives and ensure 30 percent representation of women in the workforce.

Vaishali Nigam Sinha, Chief Sustainability Officer, said, "Sustainability and ESG are central to ReNew's inclusive growth strategy. We are constantly striving to set new benchmarks. The Refinitiv score is an endorsement of our endeavours in ensuring the best service standards to our stakeholders and reaffirms our commitment to building the best renewable energy company in the world."

About ReNew

ReNew is the leading decarbonisation solutions company listed on Nasdaq (NASDAQ: RNW) (NASDAQ: RNWWW). ReNew's clean energy portfolio of ~13.4 GWs on a gross basis as of September 30, 2022, is one of the largest globally. In addition to being a major independent power producer in India, we provide end-to-end solutions in a just and inclusive manner in the areas of clean energy, green hydrogen, value-added energy offerings through digitalisation, storage, and carbon markets that increasingly are integral to addressing climate change. For more information, visit renew.com and follow us on LinkedInFacebook and Twitter

Press EnquiriesReNew | Shilpa Narani | shilpa.narani@renewpower.in

Investor EnquiriesNathan Judge | ir@renewpower.in

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2001127/ReNew_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/renew-recognized-as-one-of-the-best-companies-globally-for-esg-performance-by-refinitiv-301747657.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Energia Ambiente Ambiente Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza Altro Economia_E_Finanza Ambiente ReNew's ESG performance rated ReNew's ESG performance best among electric utilities
Vedi anche
News to go
Processo Ruby ter, assolti Berlusconi e altri 28 imputati
News to go
Lufthansa, guasto informatico paralizza voli
News to go
Piemonte, al via voucher Scelta Sociale
News to go
Terremoto Turchia e Siria, oltre 41mila vittime
News to go
Ucraina, da Ue in arrivo decimo pacchetto sanzioni per indebolire Russia
News to go
Imperia, insulti percosse e niente cibo ad anziani in Rsa: 10 arresti
News to go
Sigarette, da oggi scatta l'aumento: 20 centesimi in più a pacchetto
News to go
Stellantis, Urso: "Otterremo condizioni migliori per tutelare produzione e occupazione"
News to go
Terremoto Turchia e Siria, l'allarme Unicef
News to go
Qatargate, rinviata udienza estradizione Cozzolino
News to go
Napoli, sequestrate 4,6 tonnellate di sigarette di contrabbando
News to go
Stop auto inquinanti dal 2035, ok Parlamento Ue
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza