ReNew unveils new brand identity as it reinforces leadership in providing decarbonisation solutions

- From ReNew Power to ReNew – The Future of Energy

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReNew Power, a pioneer in the renewable energy space, has made a strategic decision to rebrand itself as ReNew. The new brand identity reflects the company's transition from being a pure-play renewable Independent Power Producer to an end-to-end provider of solutions across the decarbonisation spectrum.

In line with its strategy to focus on the overall clean energy eco-system, ReNew has been leading the development of emerging decarbonisation solutions like green hydrogen, energy storage, carbon markets, and solar manufacturing, and is poised to further the Net-Zero transition goals of enterprises. The Company has been a pioneer in leveraging digital technologies to accelerate the transition to green energy and address the unique requirements of the B2B segment in India, where it enjoys market leadership. ReNew's new identity will reinforce its position as a leader in the energy services space and also a global brand with strong roots in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Sumant Sinha, Chairman and CEO, ReNew, said, "ReNew aims to provide solutions that will enable companies and countries to make a rapid, urgent and ethical transition towards clean energy. ReNew's endeavour is to build on its renewable energy business, and widen its offerings across the spectrum, that support decarbonisation within the context of the future of energy."

According to estimates, global power consumption is likely to triple by 2050 and decarbonisation will play a critical role in meeting sustainable development goals (SDGs) and strengthen the global action against climate change.

About ReNew

ReNew is the leading decarbonisation solutions company listed on Nasdaq (Nasdaq: RNW) (Nasdaq: RNWWW). ReNew's clean energy portfolio of ~13.4 GWs on a gross basis as of September 30, 2022, is one of the largest globally. In addition to being a major independent power producer in India, we provide end-to-end solutions in a just and inclusive manner in the areas of clean energy, green hydrogen, value-added energy offerings through digitalisation, storage, and carbon markets that increasingly are integral to addressing climate change. For more information, visit renew.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2001127/ReNew_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/renew-unveils-new-brand-identity-as-it-reinforces-leadership-in-providing-decarbonisation-solutions-301745329.html