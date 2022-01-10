Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 10 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 12:24
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:14 Super green pass lavoro o bus, dove serve da oggi 10 gennaio

12:12 Scuole chiuse o aperte? Cosa dicono gli esperti nel giorno del rientro

12:12 "Non sono vaccinato": cosa ha detto Djokovic in Australia, i verbali

11:48 Bassetti: "Deltacron? C'è chi avanza dubbi, aspettiamo dati"

11:40 Scuole chiuse in Campania, ricorso su ordinanza: Regione presenta memoria

11:31 Obbligo vaccinale, Vaia: "Non per punire ma perché serve"

11:27 Ricciardi: "Scuole in sicurezza? Vaccinare 90-95% bambini"

11:26 Covid oggi Veneto, 7.492 contagi e 24 morti: bollettino 10 gennaio

11:10 Scuola, presidi: "Previste 200mila classi in Dad entro 7 giorni"

11:03 Omicidio Regeni, si riparte dall'udienza preliminare

10:55 Ferrovia Verona-Padova, l'alta velocità sostenibile che unisce Ue all'Asia

10:52 Monoclonali e vaccini, scontro Ceccardi-Galli

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Repeats Group B.V. to Build European Plastics Recycling Platform

10 gennaio 2022 | 12.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Rapid expansion plans focused on production of high-quality recycled low-density polyethylene (LDPE)

THE NETHERLANDS, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Repeats Group B.V. (which stands for Recycled PE AT Scale) ("Repeats") today announced its launch and plan to build a pan-European plastics recycling platform focused on producing high-quality recycled low-density polyethylene (LDPE) with a €100 million equity commitment from Ara Partners. Ara Partners ("Ara") is a global private equity firm that specializes in industrial decarbonization investments.

Repeats utilizes a best-in-class mechanical process to transform post-commercial plastic waste into high-quality resin suitable for commercial and industrial applications. The company is scaling LDPE recycling capacity throughout Europe to address the shortage of supply compared to the growing demand required to meet industry sustainability and net zero targets, increasing consumer preferences for low-carbon products and stricter regulatory requirements around decarbonization.

Operations will be focused on core European markets characterized by dense population and underserved LDPE recycling capacity. Through a combination of greenfield development, acquisitions and strategic partnerships, Repeats and Ara are committed to building a leading LDPE recycling platform in Europe.

Repeats is led by Greg Rung and a team of LDPE recycling executives who collectively have over 80 years of experience in the plastics recycling industry.  Mr. Rung was a Partner at Oliver Wyman, where he developed growth strategies and implemented integration programs for clients across Europe and emerging markets. The Repeats executive team has successfully built, scaled, and monetized plastic recycling businesses across Western Europe. The team is well versed in the different mechanical and chemical technologies at the forefront of LDPE recycling, and they have strong relationships with European plastic collection agencies, converters and consumer product companies driving growth in the recycled LDPE resin market.   

"The need for an effective, circular solution to the growing plastic waste problem is tremendous, and European businesses, consumers and governments are aligned in working towards higher utilization of recycled plastic," said Greg Rung, Repeats' CEO. "We seek to partner with leading CPG (consumer packaged goods), petrochemical and plastic packaging manufacturing companies to create a high-quality supply source that is widely available throughout Europe. We are proud to partner with Ara, which shares this ambition and has expertise and resources to help achieve our objectives."

"The Repeats management team has the operational experience, strategic relationships, and drive to transform the European LDPE recycling market," said Tuan Tran, a Partner at Ara Partners. "They have an outstanding reputation in Europe and we are thrilled to partner with the Repeats team to build a pan-European recycling leader."

"Repeats has the opportunity to facilitate a material reduction in green house gas emissions through replacement of virgin plastic resin with recycled LDPE from its facilities," said Katy Boettcher, a Vice President at Ara Partners. "We believe that the platform will have a meaningful impact on the markets it serves."

About Ara Partners

Ara Partners is a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments.  Ara Partners invests in the industrial & manufacturing, chemicals & materials, energy efficiency & green fuels and food & agriculture sectors, seeking to build businesses that provide significant decarbonization impact.  It operates from offices in Boston, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas and Dublin, Ireland. Ara Partners closed its second fund with approximately $1.1 billion in capital commitments in September 2021. For more information on Ara Partners, please visit www.arapartners.com.

About Repeats

Based in the Netherlands, Repeats — Recycled PE AT Scale — is a pan-European plastics recycling platform transforming polyethylene (PE) plastic waste into resin suitable for a variety of commercial and industrial flexible plastic applications.  For more information on Repeats, please visit www.repeats-group.com.

ContactsMark Semer / Alex JeffreyGasthalter & Co. LP.arapartners@gasthalter.com (212) 257-4170

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Repeats Group B.V. Platform gruppo Group
Vedi anche
News to go
Djokovic riammesso in Australia, ricorso vinto
News to go
Spaccio droga durante lockdown, blitz carabinieri nel barese
News to go
Kazakistan, resta alta la tensione: 164 vittime
News to go
Covid Serie A, capienza ridotta a 5000 spettatori per due giornate
News to go
Covid Campania, l'ultimo bollettino
News to go
Covid, da domani stop a 180 treni regionali
News to go
Covid, Iss: non vaccinati rischiano terapia intensiva 25,7 volte di più
News to go
Addio a Sidney Poitier
News to go
Covid Italia, i dati del bollettino
News to go
Covid Italia, nuova stretta sui no vax
News to go
Pakistan, distrutte 22 tonnellate di droga e 2000 bottiglie di alcolici
News to go
Allarme gelo per verdure e ortaggi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza