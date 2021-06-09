Replica Analytics Adds Bench Strength To Its Health Technology Brain Trust

OTTAWA, ON, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Replica Analytics announced today the formation of an Advisory Board and its first three members.

The three new members have extensive experience in health research, data analysis, data sharing, and bringing health technology innovations to market.

Anil Sethi is the CEO of Ciitizen, which is a platform that helps patients turn paper records into computable data, which are then matched to clinical trials, and more generally enables clinical research. He has founded seven health technology companies in his career thus far.

Janice Branson is the Global Head of Advanced Methodology and Data Science at Novartis, managing data science and statistics teams globally across all therapeutic areas, with particular emphasis on Immunology, Hepatology & Dermatology, Respiratory and Metabolism.

Jason Colquitt is the CEO of Across Healthcare, which develops the Matrix software platform for the rapid deployment of rare disease registries.

"We have brought together a very strong team of advisors to help the company navigate the next stages of innovation and growth, as we bring our Replica Synthesis software to market. The business benefits of our synthetic data generation technology are quite significant, and we have accumulated several compelling case studies and reference clients. I am looking forward to working with our new Advisory Board members to move Replica Analytics through its next set of milestones."Khaled El Emam, the CEO of Replica Analytics

"I am excited to join the Advisory Board of Replica Analytics. The company's technology has the potential to change the way we access and share data, and how we conduct clinical research. I met Khaled during my previous role as Director of Apple Health Records, and I find him to be extremely thoughtful."Anil Sethi, Replica Analytics Advisory Board and CEO of Ciitizen

About Replica Analytics Replica Analytics develops unique technologies for generating privacy protective synthetic data that maintains the statistical properties of real data. The Replica Synthesis software provides a full suite of synthetic data generation and evaluation capabilities that can solve multiple grand challenges facing the life sciences industry, and health research in general. Synthetic data enables rapid innovation by accelerating the development of AI models and accelerating clinical studies through data simulations.

For Media Inquiries: Lisa Brazeau, +1-613-807-0663, (Europe: +011-613-807-0663), media@replica-analytics.com