Replica Analytics Launches New Training Course aimed at helping Organizations Overcome Data Access Problems

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Replica Analytics Ltd, an Aetion® company, has announced a series of new training courses, titled Practical De-identification Methods for Health Data, intended to help healthcare and other organizations overcome the data access and sharing challenges they may face.

"We saw a need for more knowledge and skills development in modern de-identification methodologies, so we developed this highly practical course to help organizations understand and apply new solutions to their data access and sharing challenges," said Dr. Khaled El Emam, course co-instructor and SVP and GM of Replica Analytics, who has more than 20 years of practical experience developing and applying privacy enhancing technologies. "We focus primarily on the health sector, where we have a great deal of experience and where data is arguably the most sensitive; however, our course is highly applicable for other sectors."

To innovate, organizations need to leverage data, but they face many problems obtaining access to realistic datasets while preserving privacy. Modern methods to de-identify and anonymize datasets, so that they can be more easily used, are part of the solution. The new course helps organizations preserve privacy in a manner consistent with contemporary regulations such as the HIPAA Expert Determination method and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). It covers structured data, including clinical trial datasets and real-world datasets as well as multiple data transformation techniques, such as risk-based methods and synthetic data generation. There is significant focus on developing participants' expertise in privacy risk assessment and management methods as well as safeguards for processing data for secondary purposes. Hands-on exercises complement the instruction from world-leading experts in the field.

The training course was designed to appeal to a broad audience, including chief privacy and data officers, information officers and data analysts, among others. Participants in the inaugural course held in New York City in October 2022 recommend the course highly to others. The concepts are made clear "even for someone less familiar with this field," according to one Senior Data Scientist from the pharmaceutical industry, who also noted that "the practical, real-world examples woven into each explanation make it plain that the instructors have years of experience."

Upcoming training courses for Practical De-identification Methods for Health Data in 2023 include:

About Replica Analytics, an Aetion companyReplica Analytics Ltd. is the premier science-based SDG technology provider to the healthcare industry. The company is a pioneer in the development of unique technologies for generating privacy-protective synthetic data that maintain the statistical properties of real-world data (RWD). The company was acquired in late 2021 by Aetion, the leading regulatory-grade real-world evidence (RWE) technology provider. Replica Synthesis software provides a full suite of synthetic data generation and evaluation capabilities that can solve multiple grand challenges facing the life sciences industry, and health research in general. For more information, visit: https://replica-analytics.com/.

About AetionAetion Inc. is a healthcare analytics company that delivers real-world evidence for the manufacturers, purchasers, and regulators of medical treatments and technologies. The Aetion Evidence Platform® analyzes data from the real world to produce transparent, rapid, and scientifically validated answers on safety, effectiveness, and value. Founded by Harvard Medical School faculty members with decades of experience in epidemiology and health outcomes research, Aetion informs healthcare's most critical decisions—what works best, for whom, and when—to guide product development, commercialization, and payment innovation. Learn more at aetion.com and follow us at @aetioninc.

